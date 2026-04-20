Registration Opens for the 2026 Women's Capital Summit October 6-7, 2026: Where Capital Moves

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Capital Summit 2026, hosted by Women Business Collaborative (WBC), officially opens registration, inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to convene in New York City for a high-impact, action-driven experience designed to accelerate capital for women entrepreneurs.

Returning on October 6-7, 2026, the Women's Capital Summit is not just another convening, it is rather where entrepreneurs and capital providers meet, align, and activate capital across every stage of the business lifecycle. Building on the momentum of the 2025 Summit, which facilitated nearly 40 1:1 matchmaking meetings and featured founders with an average annual revenue of $1.48 million, the 2026 event will double down on structured deal-making.

This is where capital moves.

Over two dynamic days, the Summit will bring together a curated group of 150 investors and 150 high-growth entrepreneurs, creating a powerful, balanced ecosystem intentionally designed to drive real outcomes. From early-stage funding to growth equity, debt financing, and exit strategies, the Summit connects founders to the right capital, at the right time, with the right partners.

"At WBC, we are focused on transforming how capital flows to women," said Gwen K. Young, CEO of Women Business Collaborative. "The Women's Capital Summit is designed to go beyond conversation to create real connections, real deals, and real pathways for growth. This is where investors and entrepreneurs come together to take action."

Entrepreneurs will engage directly with investors, financial institutions, and strategic advisors to refine capital strategies, explore diverse funding options, and unlock opportunities for scale. Capital providers will gain access to a strong pipeline of vetted, high-potential companies while contributing to a more dynamic and inclusive investment ecosystem.

The Summit is built for those serious about deploying, raising, and scaling capital; including venture and private equity leaders, banks and financial institutions, corporate partners, and founders. Through curated introductions, structured engagements, and intimate discussions, participants will move beyond networking to actively shape deals, partnerships, and long-term growth strategies.

What sets the Women's Capital Summit apart is its intentional design for connection and action. Every element of the experience is crafted to foster meaningful relationships that translate into real capital flow and sustained business growth well beyond the event.

If you are building, investing, or shaping the future of capital, this is where you need to be.

Registration is now open. To learn more and secure your place, visit our WCS page.

Watch video: Women's Capital Summit 2025

About Women Business Collaborative WBC is building a more prosperous world by strengthening pathways and removing barriers for women leaders through impactful networks, valuable resources, and acceleration support.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative