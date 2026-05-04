Women Business Collaborative and Chorus Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Gender Equity in Business

GREEN HAVEN, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) and Chorus (www.chor-us.com) today announced a strategic partnership to advance gender equity across industries by combining their expertise, networks, and resources to drive meaningful, measurable progress for women in the workplace—particularly addressing systemic challenges driven by the impact of caregiving responsibilities on career advancement.

This collaboration brings together Women Business Collaborative's expansive network of organizations committed to advancing equal position, pay, and power for women with Chorus's innovative platform for care orchestration—designed to ease the stress and logistical burden of working family caregivers. Together, they will drive initiatives that increase leadership representation, strengthen workplace equity, and foster inclusive cultures across industries.

Despite progress in recent years, caregiving responsibilities continue to disproportionately fall on women, affecting workforce participation, career progression, and earnings. Many women face difficult trade-offs between professional growth and caregiving obligations, contributing to leadership gaps and inequities across industries. This partnership seeks to directly address these challenges by advancing solutions that better support working caregivers.

"Collaboration is essential to achieving lasting change," said Gwen Young, CEO at Women Business Collaborative. "Women's careers are too often shaped by the unequal burden of caregiving. Through this partnership with Chorus, we are strengthening our ability to mobilize leaders and organizations to create more flexible, supportive workplaces—helping level the playing field so women can fully participate, advance, and lead."

"Chorus is proud to partner with Women Business Collaborative to help accelerate progress toward gender equity," said Don Vetal, Co-Founder and CEO at Chorus. "Caregiving is one of the most significant and often overlooked barriers to advancement for women. By working together, we can elevate this issue, deliver actionable insights, and help organizations implement a care solution that reduces attrition, absenteeism, and presenteeism—enabling women to remain fully present, engaged, and able to thrive at work."

About Women Business Collaborative

WBC is building a more prosperous world by strengthening pathways and removing barriers for women leaders through impactful networks, valuable resources, and acceleration support. Through collaborative action, research, programs and partnerships, WBC works across industries to drive systemic progress for all women in business.

About Chorus

Chorus is a care orchestration platform designed to simplify access to and activation of existing and emerging care solutions. By delivering real-time support, data, and technology to families and business partners, Chorus provides companies with a unique, predictive view into the needs of caregivers—unlocking new opportunities to engage a rapidly growing consumer segment. At the intersection of AI, IoT, and human-centered care, Chorus is redefining how, when, and where care happens.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative