RegTech Market Size Worth $55.28 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 52.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RegTech market size is expected to reach USD 55.28 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 52.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of fraudulent activities has been a significant factor driving the growth. Additionally, increasing need for risk and compliance management has led to the increased adoption of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions. Implementation of these solutions helps reduce compliance costs and improves efficiency. It also speeds up business processes, enhances their reliability, and reduces hassle for customers and the risk of compliance failures.

Key suggestions from the report:

Risk and compliance management segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period

North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 51.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to various advancements in information technology and growing adoption of RegTech solutions, especially in the financial industry

Key players operating in the regulatory technology market include NICE Actimize; PwC; IBM; London Stock Exchange Group plc; BWise; Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.; Accuity; RIMES TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION; Wolters Kluwer ; Compendor; Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.; and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, among others

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "RegTech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Organization Size, By Application (Risk & Compliance Management, Identity Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/regulatory-technology-market

RegTech solutions include transaction monitoring, risk and compliance management, regulatory reporting, identity and control management, and regulatory intelligence, among others. Customers can choose an appropriate RegTech solution depending on their preference owing to the presence of a wide variety of solutions in the market. The risk and compliance management segment held the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for compliance management.

The regulatory intelligence segment accounted for over 12% of market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. A large number of small and medium enterprises are deploying RegTech solutions to avoid additional compliance costs and the costs incurred due to frauds. In 2018, U.S. led the regulatory technology market in North America. U.K. is expected to continue to dominate the Europe market over the forecast period owing to the entry of a large number of companies in the market.

The European Union established various regulatory standards to monitor the increasing number of fraudulent activities in the financial sector. Regulatory compliance is expensive for both financial institutions and regulators and is also time-consuming. Choosing appropriate standards for managing fraudulent activities in a rapidly transforming financial industry is a necessity as well as a challenge.

Grand View Research has segmented the global RegTech market on the basis of organization size, application, and region:

RegTech Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

RegTech Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Risk & Compliance Management



Identity Management



Regulatory Reporting



Fraud Management



Regulatory Intelligence

RegTech Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE





Africa

Find more research reports on Communication Services Industry, by Grand View Research:

Yield Monitoring Devices Market – The yield monitoring devices market is poised by high growth, with the introduction of innovative technologies in the standardization, automation, mechanization resulting in farmers experiencing substantial increase in crop yield.

The yield monitoring devices market is poised by high growth, with the introduction of innovative technologies in the standardization, automation, mechanization resulting in farmers experiencing substantial increase in crop yield. Mobile Games Market – The mobile gaming market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to a projected shift of gamers from consoles and pre-installed computer games toward games on smartphones and tablets.

The mobile gaming market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to a projected shift of gamers from consoles and pre-installed computer games toward games on smartphones and tablets. Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market – The need to increase the efficiency of recruitment function and the need for quality hires are anticipated to boost the RPO market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.