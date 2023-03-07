Regulators approve Duke Energy Florida's fuel, capacity and storm restoration costs, easing customer bill impacts

Extended cost recovery period and updated 2023 fuel prices reduce residential bill impact by $27.21

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved Duke Energy Florida's updated fuel and capacity rate request and recovery of storm restoration costs.

The monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will be $171.83, which is an increase of $6.28, or just under 4%. Most commercial and industrial customers will see bill impacts ranging from a 2% to 3.9% increase.

The new rate will take effect beginning April 2023 and reflects recovery of the fuel under-recovery for a period of 21 months.

This extended recovery period and updated 2023 fuel cost estimates approved by the FPSC reduce the residential bill impact by $27.21, compared to the January filing.



In addition to fuel costs, this rate adjustment also includes storm restoration work, mostly associated with hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The company incurred costs to secure the necessary resources to quickly and safely prepare, respond and restore power.

"We are pleased with the Florida Public Service Commission's rapid review and approval of the updated fuel and capacity rate request. This provides more immediate relief for our customers," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We encourage families who are facing financial hardships and need assistance to reach out to us."

During 2021 and 2022, a number of unique events drove up natural gas prices and caused supply uncertainty, which affected not only utility companies but a variety of other industries that rely on natural gas as well.

The company uses natural gas as its main fuel source to generate reliable electricity across the state of Florida. The company does not profit from these increased fuel costs and proactively takes measures to insulate customers from volatility.

Creative solutions to cut costs

Duke Energy Florida works hard to provide the best possible price for our customers. These steps include the previous implementation of an innovative rate mitigation plan to spread the recovery of unrecovered fuel costs over a longer period, delivering a diverse fuel mix, including solar for power generation, and managing fuel and generation resources in the most cost-effective manner for our customers.

As a result of the company's continued commitment to solar investments, Duke Energy Florida is already passing approximately $56 million of corporate tax savings annually to customers from the Inflation Reduction Act. For residential customers, this resulted in a decrease of $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January 2023. Additionally, the company is refunding customers another $11.7 million in tax savings from 2022 solar generation.

Duke Energy Florida will continue to look for creative solutions to provide rate relief and focus our efforts to deliver the best possible service for our customers.

