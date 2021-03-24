Regulus Global Delivers Mobile Hospital, Comprehensive Medical Supplies and Training to Mexico

"Regulus has provided us a new way of supporting COVID-19 patient care, supplementing existing hospitals and preparing for potential natural disasters. COPAC ensures Mexico's medical response readiness and works with partners across all levels of government to provide scalable capabilities that quickly meet the needs of overwhelming incidents," said Dr. Gabriel García, operational focal point of the WHO/PAHO Emergency Medical Teams and director of COPAC.

Regulus Global delivered a mobile hospital unit that comprises comprehensive medical capabilities including: operating room equipment; surgical equipment; vital sign monitors; cold chain management; ward furniture; X-Ray devices, oxygen generators and more. After the delivery, Regulus followed up with a "train the trainer" telemedicine session advising medical professionals how to integrate their existing equipment with the new technology, thereby increasing their capacity to treat patients.

"Regulus is proud to support NORTHCOM's ongoing work with COPAC to ensure our neighbors in Mexico are prepared to handle COVID-19 needs, overflow of existing medical facilities, and patient support for the more rural areas of the country," said Brad Stewart, director of innovation and design solutions, Regulus Global. "The telemedicine training and new medical equipment add more capabilities for patient care – and importantly, integrating the existing medical equipment creates cost savings, less waste, and a larger capacity overall."

Designed and manufactured in the company's Virginia Beach, Va. facility, mobile hospitals are tailored with the most updated, comprehensive medical equipment and telemedicine capabilities – fully equipped to examine, diagnose and treat patients immediately on delivery. The custom-made mobile hospitals provide support for natural disasters, pandemic response, and supplemental health unit needs for communities that may be farther from urban medical resources.

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capabilities in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries. By understanding the mission, Regulus provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Mexico City and Torreón Coahuila, Mexico, and has operated in more than 70 countries worldwide.

