Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont, the largest healthcare system in the state of Georgia, and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announce the opening of Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1968 Peachtree Road NW, building 2 on the 6th floor.

The hospital provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

"We are excited to serve patients in the greater Atlanta area through our partnership with Piedmont," said Gina Tipton, CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta. "By providing essential rehabilitation services, we help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses. We look forward to positively impacting the lives of many."

"We are so pleased to welcome Encompass Health to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital," said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. "Having a rehabilitation facility on-site at Piedmont Atlanta will make the experience of transitioning to rehabilitation after a hospital stay convenient for patients. We look forward to many years of partnership with Encompass Health to provide high-quality, patient-centered care."

Hospital amenities include 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, in-house pharmacy and dayroom area. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta is Encompass Health's 162nd inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its seventh location in Georgia.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 24 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 162 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Piedmont Media Contact:

Megan Joseph | 678-245-1263

[email protected]

