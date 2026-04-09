REHLKO AND INNIO ENTER INTO MULTI‑YEAR 1.25 GW ENGINE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT ACCELERATING GLOBAL DATA CENTER AND FLEXIBLE GENERATION DEMAND

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehlko today announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic engine framework agreement with INNIO Group, securing supply of approximately 1.25 gigawatts (GW) of gas engine capacity over the next three years. The agreement is specifically aligned to support accelerating demand from data centers and flexible generation projects across key global markets. Rehlko will deliver these projects through its in-house engineering, delivery and lifecycle solutions platform, Clarke Energy.

The agreement provides access to long‑term supply of gas engine capacity at a time of unprecedented investment in digital infrastructure and grid resilience, where customers increasingly require reliable, efficient and low‑carbon power solutions with clearly defined delivery timelines and long‑term operational support.

A significant proportion of the secured capacity is intended to address the continued demand on Rehlko from hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data‑center operators who continue to expand rapidly.

Enabling Scalable Digital Infrastructure Platforms

Global investment in data centers is driving a structural increase in demand for dispatchable, resilient and flexible power systems that can operate alongside renewable generation, evolving grid constraints and increasingly stringent uptime requirements. Gas‑engine‑based generation, increasingly integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid configurations, is emerging as a critical enabler of this next phase of digital infrastructure growth.

The secured allocation of 1.25 GW over three years allows Rehlko and its Clarke Energy business to support customers planning multi‑phase developments, aligning power‑generation availability with long‑term construction schedules, grid‑connection strategies and lifecycle operating models.

Importantly, the agreement underpins a repeatable deployment model, enabling standardized hybrid power solutions to be delivered at scale across multiple markets rather than as one‑off projects.

"This agreement strengthens our ability to support customers making long‑term investments in data‑center infrastructure and flexible power generation. Securing multi‑year supply enhances visibility and confidence in delivery at a time when demand is being driven by structural, rather than cyclical, market forces," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko.

Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and Chief Executive Officer of INNIO Group, commented: "With this framework agreement, we are strengthening our partnership with Rehlko and creating long‑term planning certainty in a market with rapidly growing demand. It ensures that our customers can continue to rely on proven technology and dependable execution even in highly critical applications such as data centers and grid‑stabilization projects."

Clarke Energy brings more than 30 years of partnership with INNIO, supporting a global installed base of over 10 GW of gas‑engine capacity, many under long‑term service agreements. This service portfolio represents a high‑quality, contracted revenue stream, providing customers with predictable operating performance while supporting long‑term earnings visibility and durability.

"By combining secured, multi‑year engine allocation with Clarke Energy's scaled global service organization, we are uniquely positioned to offer customers a fully integrated lifecycle proposition," said Melka. "This includes not only delivery certainty, but multi‑year contracted maintenance tailored to the core engine platform - protecting uptime, performance and asset value throughout the life of the plant."

Strengthening Clarke Energy's Position in Authorized Territories

Within Clarke Energy's authorized territories, the secured engine allocation underpins a growing pipeline of projects across:

Hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centers

Flexible generation supporting constrained grids

Hybrid power solutions combining gas engines with BESS

Clarke Energy's established service organization, supporting a large installed base of >10 GW of gas engines under long term service agreements, positions Rehlko to deliver not only project execution but also ongoing lifecycle support for data center operators with the highest uptime and performance requirements.

Long‑Term Planning for Customers



The multi‑year nature of the allocation agreement enables customers to plan with confidence, aligning engine availability with construction sequencing, regulatory approvals and long‑term operational strategies. By combining secured supply, scalable deployment models and contracted service support, Rehlko and its Clarke Energy business continue to strengthen their role as trusted partners in the development of next‑generation digital and energy infrastructure.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses — Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines—and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company, is a globally recognized specialist in the engineering, installation and long-term maintenance of gas-engine and distributed energy-based power plants, operating across data center, flexible generation, industrial and grid-support markets. As an authorized distributor and service provider for INNIO gas engines in multiple territories, Clarke Energy supports customers throughout the full asset lifecycle.

Clarke Energy has been developing data center continuous and flexible power plants for over 10 years. With early cutting-edge combined cooling and power projects in London, leading to hyperscale projects in the Republic of Ireland and several major facilities under deployment and commissioning in the US. Learn more at Clarke-energy.com.

Contact: Suzanne Cutway

Communications Director, Rehlko

+1 586 216 3896

[email protected]

SOURCE Rehlko