REI celebrates Member Month with fresh rewards, new gear and $200 million in Co-op Member Rewards

Member Month began March 1, when annual REI Co-op Member Rewards — earned by members as an estimated 10% back on eligible purchases throughout the prior year — were released and ready to use. This moment offers a timely chance to refresh gear as days grow longer and new outdoor plans take shape, with additional savings available during Member Days, March 13–23.

Fresh rewards and new gear kick off Member Month

Beginning March 1, Co‑op Member Rewards can be used on REI's newest gear for the season ahead, featuring innovative designs and exclusive releases across camping, hiking, backpacking, running and more. From fresh spring launches to REI‑only products, these arrivals spotlight what's new at the co‑op as members gear up for the months ahead.

Highlights include:

Member Days deliver 11 days of member-only savings

Member Month continues with Member Days, March 13–23, offering members multiple ways to save as they shop for the season ahead—from a 20% off one full-price item coupon to additional savings across REI Outlet, Re/Supply used gear, Shop services and select REI-recommended trips. These just-for-members offers include:

20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off one online Outlet item with code MEMBER26. Terms apply.

40% off all REI Co-op Campwell tents and footprints

40% off all REI Co-op Wonderland tents and footprints

20% off one used Re/Supply gear item. Terms apply.

50% off brake and shifting adjustments or $50 off a bike tune package at any REI Co-op Shop location. Terms apply.

50% off REI Outlet Flash Deals: an exclusive collection curated online just for members through March 17, before a new collection drops March 18

$100 off selected Intrepid Travel trips Book March 13 – April 13, 2026 to save on trips departing April 13 – December 15, 2026. Exclusions apply. For trip details and offer terms, visit REI.com/travel. To redeem, contact Intrepid Travel at +1-888-929-8005 or [email protected] .



Members can also check back for additional limited-time, member-exclusive deals available during the Member Days event. Together, these offers give members added flexibility in how they prepare for the season ahead, whether that means updating their well-loved gear, extending the life of what they already own or trying something new outside.

In addition to the Member Days savings, REI will host in‑store Member Days celebrations at more than 30 locations nationwide on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Select stores will feature parties with local community partners, member‑exclusive giveaways (while supplies last) and more. A list of participating store locations is available on the Member Days Store Party page.

Members can access additional value during Member Month with the REI Co-op Mastercard. Cardholders earn 5% back on all REI purchases, including sale items. For a limited time, those who apply and are approved for the card between February 24 and March 9 receive $30 in card rewards, plus a $100 gift card after their first purchase outside REI, for a total value of $130. Terms apply.

Membership that delivers year-round value

REI membership includes benefits that extend beyond Member Month and can be used throughout the year, including earning 10% rewards on eligible purchases that can be redeemed for a year, 5% back at REI through the REI Co‑op Mastercard, a one‑year 100% satisfaction guarantee, free shipping for members, and more.

Shopping options are designed to be flexible and convenient. Buy online, pick up in-store is available at no extra cost, making it easy to get gear quickly and on your own schedule.

More information about REI membership, including how to join the co-op, is available at REI Member Benefits & Rewards.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op