REI Co-op introduces spring 2026 gear and apparel designed for how members love to get outside

Exclusive new products reflect the co-op's deep activity expertise for camp, hike, run and cycle

SEATTLE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight stretches longer, many find themselves planning their next outdoor adventure. REI Co-op is releasing its spring collections of adventure ready gear and apparel for favorite activities of camp, hike, run and more. The new products are designed by in-house teams who draw on deep activity expertise, inclusive design principles and testing by members and employees.

Available now at REI, the company's spring 2026 gear and apparel collections reflect the co-op's deep activity expertise for camp, hike, run and cycle.

"REI Co-op Brands gear and apparel are a big part of how we show up for our members and earn their trust with products they can count on year after year," said Isabelle Portilla, vice president of Co-op Brands. "Our spring lineup is inspired by how members actually get outside, with thoughtfully designed products that are comfortable, versatile, and ready for whatever the adventure brings."

Camp that feels like home—wherever you pitch it

Introducing REI's Westward line, inspired by members who enjoy personalizing their camping experience to create an envy-worthy homebase. Newly introduced and updated gear includes the Westward 6 Tent ($549), Westward 4 Tent ($449), Westward Shelter ($329), Westward Camp Tarp Set ($249), Westward Padded Folding Chair ($129.95), Westward Chair ($119.95), Westward Dreamer Double Self-Inflating Bed ($299), and Westward Dreamer Self-Inflating Bed ($199 long wide, $219 long x-wide).

The Westward tent boasts a generous floor area, 77-inch peak height, ample interior organization pockets, and front and rear doors with awnings designed for ventilation, weather protection and privacy. Ease of use features include an electrical cord pass through, large vestibule that fits two camp chairs, and a wide-mouth duffel storage bag. The Westwood Shelter fits over a picnic table and offers nearly 84 inches of peak and full front and rear zip doors that can be tied back or secured for protection from the elements, bugs and sand. The Westward Dreamer Bed offers four inches of cushioning and a 6.7 R-value, making it suitable for adventures in all weather conditions.

Technical apparel built to move—and last

The new REI Microtrek Insulated Hoodie ($179 men, women) is a warm, yet lightweight jacket that will never be left at home. With 60g PrimaLoft® synthetic insulation that stays warm even when damp and a recycled polyester shell for durability, the jacket is an ideal daily jacket and designed to fit over a base layer or under a shell. Other features include soft elastic binding at the hood and cuffs to seal in warmth, zippered chest and hand pickets, two interior drop pockets, reflective hem cording, and packability so the jacket can fit into its own pocket. A kid's version of the Microtrek is also available for $99.95.

For several years, the REI Sahara Shade Hoodie has been the #1 selling apparel item at the co-op. The original sun shirt is beloved for UPF50+ sun protection that is inherent in the stretchy material and never washes away. The exclusive fabric is now branded as ShadeFactor50™. The line also now includes the original hoodie ($69.95 men, women; $39.95 kids; $29.95-toddlers) and new styles of REI Sahara Shade Regular Fit-Men ($69.95) and a REI Sahara Shade Straight Hem-Women ($69.95). All styles have updated thumbhole construction and a vent/ponytail hole in hood. The co-op's line also includes T-shirts, tanks, and long sleeve shirts for adults and youth.

New for spring 2026, the REI Flash Shade Hoodie ($69.95 men, women) features ShadeFactor50™ in an ultralight performance grid fabric (110 g/m² compared to 150 g/m² fabric on the Sahara Shade Hoodie). With a scuba-style hood, vent/ponytail hole, high neck coverage and ergonomic thumbholes, the Flash Shade Hoodie is made with recycled polyester and yarn that uses LanzaTech carbon-capture technology.

The co-op's Flash sportwear collection builds on REI's leadership in hike and insights from its popular Swiftland apparel run line to better serve the fast and light hiker and backpacker. Joining the line are the REI Flash Pants ($99.95 men, women) and REI Flash Short ($69.95 men, women) with UPF50+ sun protection, roomy pockets, low-profile breathable waistband and lightweight, four-way stretch fabric that perfectly balances weight, durability and function.

Trailmade – Performance balanced with style and value

The Trailmade collection was first released in 2023 to accommodate people's interests for affordable hiking and backpacking gear and apparel, perfect for those who consider themselves novice to intermediate hikers and backpackers. With the popularity of sling-style bags, the co-op's newly introduced Trailmade Hydration Sling ($69.95) and Trailmade 10 Hydration Pack ($74.95) provide an easy to use solution to ensure day hikers and urban explorers stay hydrated thanks to the included 750 ml HydraPak RECON Clip & Carry water bottle or 1.5-liter HydraPak Elite hydration reservoir.

The co-op also continues to progress its Trailmade apparel line with modern styling. To complement interests to more relaxed styles, the women's REI Trailmade Relaxed Pant ($79.95) offers UPF 50+ sun protection with deep front pockets, zippered back pockets and adjustable waistband. The women's REI Trailmade Barrel Pants ($79.95) is a high-waisted, roomy pant with hike-ready features of sun protection, sunglasses loop, zip pocket at thigh, and an adjustable webbing belt.

Explore by two wheels

REI's own bike brand, Co-op Cycles ADV 2.1 Bike ($1,499), is the co-op's gravel offering. For 2026, the bike is upgraded to a simplified 1 x 10 microSHIFT Sword drivetrain that delivers a wide range of gearing for hills and offroad terrain. A new clutched rear derailleur helps keep the drivetrain stable over rough surfaces—an uncommon feature at this price point. All new bikes purchased at REI include one year of free adjustments.

