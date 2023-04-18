REI-Supported Project Named 2023 FedHealthIT Disruptive Tech Award Winner

STERLING, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of public health technology services and solutions to the federal government, announced today that an REI-supported project has been named a 2023 FedHealthIT Disruptive Tech Award Winner. The recognized program is the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Automated Laboratory Information System (ALIS).

ALIS helps the FDA protect public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation. ALIS automates the dissemination of test results from multiple labs–for example, finding contamination among medicine proposed for import to the US, so that the FDA can anticipate and predict food-borne illness, better focusing its enforcement resources. Since 2022, ALIS helped FDA share lab testing data 50% faster to detect harmful products.

ALIS is the first cloud application implemented by FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). The system was built in the cloud to provide in the near future advanced data analytics like predictive modeling and artificial intelligence to help the FDA better identify where risks and threats to our food supply and consumer products might originate, based on patterns found across laboratories in their test results. The solution set the standard for challenging user-centric design with FDA's staff, partner agencies, members of regulated industries, and other third parties (media, academia, watchdogs, etc.) it serves.

"FDA ORA laboratories play a major role in protecting consumers by producing the evidence needed for enforcement and regulatory activity. The laboratories test thousands of product samples annually, and that process was manual," said Megan Hicks, REI Systems FDA Director. "REI Systems is proud to support ORA in implementing innovative automation and helping set the stage for emerging technologies that make the FDA smarter and faster at detecting unsafe products."

"Congratulations to our FDA customer, the REI Systems team, and the other stakeholders responsible for achieving this esteemed recognition," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems CEO. "Technology innovation is critical in terms of finding better ways to keep the American public safe and healthy. REI Systems is proud to support this vital work."

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems