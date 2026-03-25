REI Systems Achieves Final CMMC Level 2 Certification

STERLING, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems announced today that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 (Final) certification, validating the company's ability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) requirements.

CMMC Level 2 certification was granted following an independent assessment conducted by an authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), confirming that the company's security controls meet the standards required to protect sensitive government information.

This milestone reflects REI Systems' continued investment in cybersecurity and confirms that the organization meets federal requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Recent DoD rulemaking updates have formalized CMMC as a requirement for contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information, reinforcing its role in DoD contract eligibility.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program was established by the DoD to strengthen cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which includes over 200,000 contractors that process, store, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information and Federal Contract Information, ensuring consistent protection of sensitive information.

"Earning CMMC Level 2 certification reflects our strong commitment to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and the protection of our customers' sensitive information," said Narpender Bawa, Certified CMMC Professional and Senior Director at REI Systems. "This accomplishment demonstrates that our security program is mature, continuously monitored, and aligned with Department of Defense expectations."

The certification is effective March 10, 2026, and valid through March 9, 2029.

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 36 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

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SOURCE REI Systems