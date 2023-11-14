REI Systems Again Named Contractor of the Year at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

REI Systems

14 Nov, 2023, 08:05 ET

STERLING, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has won the Contractor of the Year award in the $75 million – $300 million category at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards. This is the second time REI has received this prestigious award – a truly exceptional accomplishment in the government contracting sector. REI previously secured the GovCon Contractor of the Year title in 2021.

Jointly presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC), the GovCon Awards celebrate the region's government contracting firms that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the industry's standards of excellence. The event is hailed as the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting."

The Contractor of the Year award is given to a government contractor that exemplifies superior financial and operational management while making significant contributions to its employees, the industry, and the U.S. government in the preceding year.

REI Systems' achievement can be attributed to its remarkable growth of over 30%, a flawless record of winning 10 out of 10 contract recompetes, and securing key positions on significant new contracting vehicles.

In demonstrating its impact on federal missions, REI Systems has been instrumental in the modernization of over 20 FDA applications, two of which have garnered top industry accolades. FDA's SERIO application for inspection work received the AFCEA Innovate IT Award, and FDA's ALIS application which supports laboratory testing received the Disruptive IT Award from FedHealthIT. ALIS is making lab test results available more than 50% faster to give earlier warning of health problems. And SERIO allows FDA field inspectors to optimize their time using a mobile device to make their work faster and less burdensome to regulated entities.

"It is with great appreciation that we accept the Contractor of the Year award yet again. This award is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team at REI Systems," REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona said. "Our company is driven by a mission to deliver IT solutions that make a significant difference and improve lives on a large scale. This honor reflects our team's resolve to continuously innovate and propel federal agencies ahead, equipping them with cutting-edge technologies that significantly bolster their mission outcomes."

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

