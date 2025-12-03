REI Systems Awarded Follow-On SBIR Phase III Contract by the National Science Foundation to Advance and Expand Its Modernized Proposal Evaluation System (PES)

STERLING, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative government technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a follow-on SBIR Phase III contract from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to operate, enhance, and expand NSF's modernized Proposal Evaluation System (PES). This award builds on REI's successful modernization and deployment of PES, which leverages REI's GovReview™ platform, derived initially from the Electronic Handbook (EHB) developed under NASA's SBIR program, and reflects NSF's continued confidence in REI's mission expertise, product innovation, and proven partnership.

Strengthening the Digital Backbone of NSF's Merit Review Mission

NSF's merit review process is one of the most robust and high-volume scientific evaluation programs in the federal government, involving tens of thousands of proposals and thousands of reviewers each year. PES, built on REI's commercial GovReview™ solution, streamlines panel and ad hoc reviews, reduces administrative burden, enhances reviewer experience, and delivers improved oversight and transparency across research evaluation workflows.

Under this new contract, REI will expand PES capabilities within Research.gov to further align the system with NSF's evolving business processes. Planned enhancements include strengthening workflow automation, improving reviewer and program officer tools, advancing integrations across NSF systems, and increasing scalability and performance to accommodate rising proposal volume. REI will also continue delivering DevSecOps, security, and operations support to ensure PES remains a resilient, enterprise-grade system that meets the needs of a national research enterprise.

Building on a Proven Modernization and Trusted Partnership

The PES modernization marks the latest chapter in a multi-decade partnership between REI Systems and leading federal science agencies. NSF's adoption of GovReview positioned the agency to transition from legacy systems to a flexible, cloud-ready solution that supports end-to-end research evaluation workflows.

"NSF's trust in REI Systems to continue expanding PES is both an honor and a testament to the strength of our partnership," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "With GovReview, we are improving the integrity and efficiency of the merit review process, empowering NSF staff and expert reviewers to evaluate research proposals more effectively, more securely, and with less administrative burden."

A Portfolio of Commercial Solutions Designed for Government Impact

REI's ongoing work with NSF reflects the company's broader strategy of delivering commercial-grade, mission-focused solutions built for government.

GovGrants®, REI's configurable grants management platform, supports state and local governments in California, Utah, Washington, and other jurisdictions—helping agencies manage more than $10 billion in funding annually with improved transparency and automation.

REI's configurable grants management platform, supports state and local governments in California, Utah, Washington, and other jurisdictions—helping agencies manage more than with improved transparency and automation. VistaOps, REI's secure DevSecOps platform, was recently designated "Awardable" in the Department of Defense's Platform One Marketplace, demonstrating REI's ability to deliver trusted, scalable, and compliant software engineering environments for federal missions.

Together, these platforms illustrate REI's commitment to delivering repeatable, secure, high-performance solutions that advance mission impact, from modernizing research peer review to transforming grants management and accelerating secure software delivery.

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, REI has helped customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, REI's people are directly invested in delivering excellence and measurable mission impact. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems