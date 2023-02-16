REI Systems Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement to Provide Innovation and Partnership Support Services to NASA

STERLING, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems (REI), a leading employer and provider of government services, today announced that it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Early Stage Innovation and Partnerships (ESIP) program, worth an estimated value of $47.5M. This five-year contract award will allow a continued partnership between REI and NASA, which initially began in 1989.

"We have a unique and unmatched ability to both support organizational performance and improve operations, all with an unwavering commitment to deliver for NASA," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems.

The NASA ESIP BPA scope includes support services in: Program Operations Management, Helpdesk Operations, Strategic Planning and Execution, Organization Design (OD), Organizational Change Management (OCM), Service Design and Execution, and Stakeholder Engagement and Outreach.

In 2022, REI created and maintained ESIP's Strategic Framework, which included launching initiatives such as its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Roadmap.

"It has been our privilege to support the ESIP journey to date and we are excited for the opportunity to meet the needs of today while serving as a trusted partner to build for tomorrow," said Indunil Ranaviraja, Senior Director of Advisory Services for REI Systems.

ESIP advances 700+ projects annually across technology readiness levels and its innovator communities – committed to leading the research and development of disruptive aerospace capabilities. These communities empower NASA's mission-critical needs by delivering transformative technology solutions that seed the future.

To learn more about how REI has supported NASA, visit: Science and Technology Solutions - REI Systems.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization® is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology.

For more information, visit REIsystems.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems