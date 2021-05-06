REI Systems Awarded GSA Schedule Contract for GovGrants Software-as-a-Service Product

STERLING, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded REI Systems a contract for software licenses. The contract award, made under GSA's Multiple Award Schedule, permits any federal agency (as well as state and local governments) to acquire REI's GovGrants® software. Agencies now have easier access to a leading enterprise-level grants management software for cradle-to-grave grants and loans business processes. Instead of costly upgrades and hefty ongoing operations, GovGrants customers receive seamless upgrades and can own the configuration of changes and modifications over time.

FedRAMPED approved, GovGrants is a full lifecycle grants management solution available to agencies that issue grants, cooperative agreements, contracts, prizes/challenges, and similar awards. GovGrants efficiently integrates with a variety of different financial system software, as well as with Grants.gov. In contrast to many grants management solutions, GovGrants can be implemented in less than 45 days using a robust set of out-of-the-box capabilities and features. REI Systems offers data migration, configuration, and help desk support to onboard agencies smoothly.

REI Vice President Wagish Bhartiya stated, "This award from GSA makes it easier for small and mid-sized federal grantmakers to acquire a configurable, high-performance grant management solution – one that includes outstanding integrated post-award reporting and analytics tools that aren't available from competing products offered by a government agency or another commercial organization. Demonstrating the impact of grants on an agency's mission is at the core of the product. GovGrants is the ultimate shared-service because its features are wholly demand-driven, while the development and operating costs are shared across multiple local, state, and federal agency customers."

More information about GovGrants is available at www.GovGrantsApp.com. Pricing and acquisition information is available at https://www.reisystems.com/why-rei/contracts/gsa-it-schedule-70/

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Grants Management Systems, Government Data Analytics, Saas, and Advisory Services. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com.



