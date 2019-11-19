REI Systems awarded GSA's COMET BPA for Application Modernization

STERLING, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems was awarded the highly anticipated CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the General Services Administration (GSA). This is a five-year, multi-vendor award to support application modernization for the Federal Acquisition Services (FAS).

GSA's mission is to "Deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government." The COMET BPA aligns directly to the mission as it will drive innovation and modernization initiatives to enhance the efficiencies and effectiveness of services and solutions delivered by FAS. REI Systems was chosen as a trusted partner based upon our unique agile application modernization capabilities and a very successful track record of delivery at GSA.

"REI Systems has been delivering proven value to GSA for over a decade. We have been driving IT modernization activities and leveraging our deep understanding of the intricacies of government acquisition. Whether the work requires legacy systems modernization, application development, COTS integration, cloud, cybersecurity, analytics or operations and maintenance, REI has the right people, capabilities, and technological wherewithal to support GSA's mission," said Gene Zapfel, REI Systems' Chief Growth Officer.

Since 1989, REI Systems has sustained decades-long customer relationships, providing technology-driven solutions that impact millions of peoples' lives. As a mission-first technology solutions provider, we specialize in IT modernization, grants management, analytics, Agile software development, CI/CD, DevSecOps, and platform-based solutions. We also provide advice that complements technology, such as strategy, change management, communications, IT investment analysis, and Technology Business Management (TBM). Our 500+ employee-owners pride themselves in delivering meaningful and sustainable results that exceed our customers' expectations.

