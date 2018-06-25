REI Systems Awarded HRSA's Grants Systems Development Services Contract

HRSA selected REI Systems based on the company's extensive grant management expertise, proven track record of performance supporting HRSA's grants systems and programs, and innovative solutions to improve HRSA's business efficiency and effectiveness and data-driven decision making.

"This vehicle allows us to re-engineer HRSA's grants processes to optimize mission delivery, create shared business systems, and prepare HRSA for emerging requirements such as the GREAT Act that requires data standardization and streaming," said Subhash Kari, REI Systems' Chief Technology Officer. The REI Team will apply proven and emerging technologies such as modern software engineering, low code, cloud, mobility, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to improve service delivery and user experience and lower overall operational costs.

For more than 15 years, REI Systems has continuously supported HRSA's grant management role in the health domain. REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona said, "We are extremely pleased and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve HRSA. We look forward to supporting HRSA as they respond to current and emerging challenges such as the opioid epidemic, building capacity for the health workforce, and funding innovative models of care such as home visits."

About HRSA

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the primary federal agency for improving health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically or medically vulnerable.

About REI Systems

Since 1989, REI Systems has developed and sustained lasting customer relationships by providing innovative solutions that ultimately impact millions of peoples' lives. Our solutions are innovative and key to the infrastructure of our nation. As a missions-first Government technology solutions provider, we specialize in grant management, analytics, agile software development, CI/CD, DevOps, application modernization, and platform-based solutions. Our 500+ employee-owners pride themselves in delivering meaningful and sustainable results that exceed our customers' expectations.

