REI Systems Awarded Major FDA CDER IT Modernization BPA Contract

STERLING, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce that we were awarded a Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Workflow Management Program (WMP) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) valued at $140 million by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a component of the US Department of Health and Human Services. This is a five-year, multi-vendor award established to build modern, low-code solutions to support workflow management (WFM) programs. REI was selected based on our successful track record with Agile software development and DevSecOps at FDA, and our deep experience with Appian and Salesforce low-code solution delivery.

FDA's mission is to protect consumers by ensuring only effective, safe, and affordable medical and food products are available to the public. The goal of the CDER BPA is to streamline, standardize, and completely digitize FDA's drug review and approval process so lifesaving drugs can get to market in months versus years. CDER's modernized Workflow and Reporting platform will be built using a combined Appian and Salesforce solution.

"The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the need to transform FDA's drug review and approval processes. We are thrilled to help streamline, standardize, and automate those processes to get critical drugs to market faster and provide transparency to the public," said Megan Hicks, REI's FDA Account Director.

"REI is energized by this important win in our federal health systems business," said Kumar Anupam, REI's Health Systems Vice President. "This new relationship with CDER is another recognition of REI's success in expanding our domain expertise and capabilities in supporting health missions with information technology solutions."

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation, and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com

