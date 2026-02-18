REI Systems Launches REINA AI, a Governed-by-Design AI System for Faster, Defensible Decisions, Now Available on Salesforce AgentExchange

New solution helps organizations make faster, defensible document-based decisions while enabling partners to deliver AI-powered solutions faster

STERLING, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 36 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, today announced REINA AI, now available on the Salesforce AgentExchange marketplace. Built on Salesforce Agentforce, REINA AI is a governed-by-design AI system that helps organizations analyze, summarize, and answer questions about complex documents—such as grant applications and case files—directly within Salesforce, while keeping people in control and making it clear how decisions are made.

Unlike single-purpose AI assistants, REINA AI is a scalable agentic system designed to evolve over time, enabling organizations to introduce AI capabilities incrementally without re-architecting existing solutions. The system respects Salesforce data access controls and provides transparent answers, audit-ready activity logs, and human oversight of final decisions.

"At a time when organizations are under pressure to move faster with AI, governance and trust can't be an afterthought," said Rujuta Waknis, vice president of Digital Solutions at REI Systems. "REINA AI was built from the start to operate within enterprise controls—so teams can reduce document backlogs, make faster decisions, and still stand behind their decisions with confidence."

Built for Teams Working with Complex, High-Stakes Documents

REINA AI is built for teams who must review and make decisions based on large volumes of complex documents—such as grant applications and case files that include PDFs, scanned forms, and images—directly within Salesforce. The system helps teams move through this material faster and more consistently by combining AI-driven document analysis with built-in governance that ensures transparency, auditability, and human oversight.

By embedding governance into the system's architecture, REINA AI helps organizations accelerate decision-making without sacrificing accountability or human judgment.

Accelerating Speed to Market for Salesforce Partners

In addition to customer value, REINA AI provides Salesforce partners and system integrators with a pre-built foundation that already includes governance, controls, and auditability. Partners can deploy, extend, and package capabilities more quickly—reducing delivery timelines while maintaining required governance standards.

"REINA AI gives partners a head start," Waknis explained. "Instead of building governance, controls, and auditability from scratch, they can focus on delivering outcomes and monetizing solutions faster on AgentExchange."

Available on Salesforce AgentExchange Marketplace

REINA AI is available today on the Salesforce AgentExchange marketplace and can be installed as an independent solution on existing Salesforce instances. Designed to evolve over time, the system provides a foundation for adding new AI-driven capabilities responsibly as organizational needs grow.

