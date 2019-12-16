REI Systems awarded the General Services Administration's Data.gov modernization program

STERLING, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded REI Systems of Sterling, VA, a three-year project to support the Data.gov modernization under the Technical Support Services (TSS) contract.

Data.gov is a critical resource supporting federal agency compliance of statutes due to the passing of the OPEN Government Data Act in early 2019. This Act requires federal agencies to publish their information online as open data, using standardized, machine-readable data formats. "Our agile capabilities align with this new legislation as we have decades of past performances in data standardization within state, local, and federal governments. We will work in tandem with GSA to achieve their modernization goals, while on-boarding and supporting federal agencies implementing the Data.gov processes," said Samidha Manu, REI Systems' Sr. Director of Federal Civilian.

REI Systems will operate and modernize the IT environment for operations and maintenance, infrastructure support, and application development. REI Systems will improve the quality and increase the quantity of open data by developing and publishing best practices, schema standards, and a repository of tools for the benefit of all federal agencies.

"Having been instrumental in making Data.gov successful since its launch in 2009, REI Systems has the extensive experience and knowledge to support GSA's cross-government mission of data transparency. We are excited to start another modernization project with GSA and are confident that we will once again deliver excellence and innovation," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI Systems

Since 1989, REI Systems has sustained decades-long customer relationships, providing technology-driven solutions that impact millions of peoples' lives. As a mission-first technology solutions provider, we specialize in IT modernization, analytics, grants management, agile software development, DevSecOps, and platform-based solutions. We also provide advice that complements technology, including strategy, change management, communications, IT investment analysis, and Technology Business Management (TBM). Our 500+ employee-owners pride themselves in delivering meaningful and sustainable results that exceed our customers' expectations.

Contact

Brady Kavulic

Marketing & Communications

brady.kavulic@reisystems.com

571-262-5285

SOURCE REI Systems

Related Links

http://www.reisystems.com

