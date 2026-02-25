REI Systems Celebrates Three Award-Winning Projects Advancing Transparency, Efficiency, and Public Service

STERLING, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for government, today announced the finalists and winner of the 2025 Veer Bhartiya Team Impact Awards, recognizing the top three REI projects that delivered the greatest mission impact for federal customers. Now in its eighth year, the awards honor REI's co-founder, Veer Bhartiya, whose commitment to disciplined execution and measurable excellence in public service continues to guide the company's work.

To be eligible, projects were required to show documented improvements in performance, cost efficiency, and reliability that agencies can verify and sustain. This year's recognized teams strengthened financial oversight, enhanced public health investigations, and modernized systems supporting federal awards and contracts Their results delivered measurable impact for the U.S. General Services Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—advancing accountability, operational efficiency, and public value across government.

Submissions were evaluated by a panel of distinguished leaders, including Kathryn Newcomer, President of the Arthur S. Flemming Awards Commission and Director of the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at The George Washington University; James-Christian Blockwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Academy of Public Administration; REI Systems Chief Executive Officer Shyam Salona and REI Chief Corporate Development Officer Eric Olson. Newcomer and Blockwood also lead the Arthur S. Flemming Awards program, an independent federal service recognition initiative sponsored by REI."These projects demonstrate the power of disciplined modernization aligned to mission impact," said Shyam Salona, Chief Executive Officer at REI Systems. "From improving financial transparency to strengthening investigative operations, our teams are delivering secure, measurable results that help federal agencies better serve the public."

Finalists:

GSA Integrated Award Environment (IAE) and System for Award Management (SAM.gov):

REI modernized core components of the Integrated Award Environment, including SAM.gov and the Federal Service Desk, strengthening the systems that support federal contracts and financial assistance across government. By improving reliability and responsiveness, the modernization made it easier for vendors to do business with the federal government, attracting more competition and lowering costs for goods and services purchased by agencies. Help desk improvements reduced support ticket volume by more than 50 percent and lowered frontline support costs by approximately 25 percent, enabling faster resolution of vendor and agency inquiries. Overall, these improvements reduced manual effort by more than 55 percent, reinforcing GSA's ability to deliver efficient and cost-effective acquisition services across government.

Department of Commerce (DOC) Technology Business Management (TBM):

REI implemented an enterprise-wide Technology Business Management framework across 12 bureaus, providing leadership with a standardized and transparent view of information technology spending. The initiative improved cost classification accuracy by 80 percent, strengthening financial visibility and governance. Documented cost avoidance included approximately $2.1 million through consolidation of business analytics tools, $400,000 through cloud contract consolidation, and approximately $900,000 through enterprise authorization consolidation. These efforts enhanced financial transparency and improved the Department's ability to align technology investments with mission priorities.

Winner – 2025 Veer Bhartiya Team Impact Award

FDA Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Case Management and Administrative Resource System (CMARS):REI partnered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) to retire its 30-year-old AIMS system and deliver the Case Management and Administrative Resource System (CMARS), a secure web-based platform built on Appian's low-code technology. The team migrated more than 6 million investigative records and 80,000 attachments, preserving decades of criminal case history while digitizing 50+ investigative workflows and eliminating fragmented manual processes.

CMARS now delivers end-to-end digital case management, accelerating investigative activity and strengthening coordination across the organization. Integration with the FDA's SAFE evidence system ensures a secure, auditable chain of custody in support of prosecutions, while real-time dashboards provide leadership with visibility into investigative activity and workload. Operating in a FISMA Moderate environment with enforced role-based access, encryption, and audit logging, CMARS increases investigative capacity and strengthens the FDA's readiness to protect the public from counterfeit, adulterated, and unsafe products.

