REI Systems GovGrants® Expands Reach into the Education Grants Market Winning $4M Contract with the New York State Education Department

STERLING, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 35 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government missions, announced today it will implement GovGrants®, its full-lifecycle grants management product, for the New York State Education Department (NYSED). This $4M contract is REI's fifth win in the state education grants market, joining Washington, Utah, California, and Louisiana.

The NYSED oversees and administers state and federal funding programs to support educational initiatives, improve student outcomes, and foster innovation in schools and educational institutions. It sought to modernize its grants management processes with a cloud-hosted, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) product that supports many complex financial aspects of disbursing and tracking grant funds.

REI's GovGrants® provides the NYSED with a low-code, configuration-driven, productized solution, offering a budget-friendly alternative to conventional custom software development. It offers a highly intuitive user interface accessible from any device, providing an excellent user experience. Key to New York's selection of REI was GovGrants' native integration with enterprise financial systems, allowing seamless management and tracking of grant disbursements.

"We are thrilled to partner with the New York Education Department to implement GovGrants - our cutting-edge grants management system. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing efficiency and transparency in the allocation of educational funds, ultimately supporting the success and growth of students, educators, and school districts across New York," stated Wagish Bhartiya, Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems.

NYSED is GovGrants®' fifth customer in the education sector, joining the State of Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Utah State Board of Education, the California Department of Education, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, which together represent over $12 billion in grant funding management.

About GovGrants

GovGrants is a configurable full life cycle grants management solution built on Salesforce's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform, making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. GovGrants® is currently listed on the GSA MAS Information Technology contract, making it available to any federal agency to quickly procure and deploy as a SaaS solution. Fully automated and task-driven, GovGrants meets the broader shift toward configuration-driven, productized solutions that provide a cost-efficient alternative to traditional, custom-built software. It is aligned with the Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF) for Grants Management (GRM) and integrates with a variety of different systems including financial enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, SAM.gov, and Grants.gov. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

