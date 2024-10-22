REI Systems' GovGrants® Selected for the Grants Quality Service Management Office (QSMO) Catalog of Market Research

STERLING, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leader in delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions to the federal government for over 35 years, is proud to announce that its full-lifecycle grants management solution, GovGrants®, has been selected again for the Grants Quality Service Management Office (QSMO) Catalog of Market Research for award management IT systems. This inclusion comes with a recommendation from the Grants QSMO as a vetted solution for federal awarding agencies to consider when procuring grants management software.

GovGrants earned its position in the Grants QSMO 2024 Catalog through rigorous market research conducted by a cross-government review team representing 14 federal agencies. The solution stood out by aligning with federal IT standards for grants management, demonstrating strong user experience, ease of integration with financial management systems, and its ability to streamline and enhance the entire grants lifecycle from pre- to post-award, distinguishing it as a top-tier option in the competitive field of grants management SaaS systems. Learn more about the 2024 Market Research on the Acquisition Gateway: https://www.acquisitiongateway.gov/shared-services/resources/4216.

GovGrants' inclusion in QSMO's 2024 Catalog of Market Research further reinforces its leadership in grants management software. Building on its growing list of successes, GovGrants was selected by notable organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Library of Congress, the Inter-American Foundation, and the Northern Border Regional Commission.

REI Systems recently announced the release of GovGrants 3.0, which introduces significant updates that enhance the user experience for both grant makers and recipients, reducing the learning curve and minimizing the need for extensive training. The platform now integrates more seamlessly with third-party systems like Grants.gov, SAM.gov, and financial management tools. With advanced data and predictive analytics, grant managers can make better funding decisions and provide improved post-award support. Additionally, new Artificial Intelligence capabilities, including a chatbot for user assistance, further streamline the experience.

"Inclusion in the Grants QSMO Market Research Catalog for a second year in a row is a significant milestone for GovGrants. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering a cutting edge, effective, and user-friendly solution that simplifies grants management for federal agencies," said Wagish Bhartiya, Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems. "Our solution's selection and recommendation by Grants QSMO highlights our ability to meet federal agencies' needs, offering them a fast, cost-effective, and compliant SaaS solution that can be deployed in weeks, not months. We are excited about the next set of innovative capabilities within GovGrants including artificial intelligence-enable features to help drive better grant outcomes for grantors and grantees with less manual effort"

GovGrants is a cloud-hosted, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) product designed to manage the entire grant lifecycle for federal awarding agencies, grant recipients, and program managers. Built on the FedRAMP-certified Salesforce platform, GovGrants enables seamless integration with third-party systems, including financial management platforms and Grants.gov, reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors.

GovGrants is recognized not only for its out-of-the-box functionality but also for its customization features that allow for program-specific configurations without the need for custom code. As federal agencies increasingly seek configurable, productized solutions, GovGrants stands out as a scalable, automated, and task-driven platform that reduces the burden on grants managers and enhances productivity throughout the entire grant process.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com .

