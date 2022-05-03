REI Systems' Grieves the Passing of Veer Bhartiya, the Company's Co-Founder and First CEO

STERLING, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With deep sorrow, we share the sad news that REI Systems' Co-Founder Veer Bhartiya passed away on March 21st. He was surrounded by his family, as was his wish.

Our company and customers have lost a visionary man, a caring and compassionate leader, and a person who created opportunities for many people. Those who have been fortunate enough to have known and worked with Veer have lost a happy, fun-loving friend, and an inspiring mentor. Veer is admired for his ability to make quick decisions from his heart, for his exceptional generosity, and for his ability to cross boundaries between cultures, and between technology, business, and public service sectors. Those who knew him will always cherish fond memories of working with Veer on the incredible journey he made from a village in India to the United States and to grow a large, highly impactful organization.

Veer's co-founder, REI CEO Shyam Salona said, "No words can express our sadness at Veer's passing. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to the mission for REI that Veer put in place many years ago - making a difference in millions of lives."

Veer's son, REI Vice President Wagish Bhartiya said, "My father modeled what it means to be a fundamentally good and decent person in every possible way. Building a business was just as much a spiritual calling for him as it was a professional one. He showed the same amazing kindness, love, and humility to the passing teammate in the hallway or the customer in a problem-solving meeting that he did at home with his family over dinner."

We plan to celebrate Veer's extraordinary life and legacy for our employees in several ways. Veer's family will also continue his legacy of supporting health care for disadvantaged persons in India, the country of his birth, and from which he won a national scholarship to further his education, which brought him to the United States.

If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences in the interim, you can email [email protected].

