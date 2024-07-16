REI Systems Launches Its Next Generation Grants Management System - GovGrants® 3.0

STERLING, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with a 35 year history of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, today launched GovGrants® 3.0. GovGrants 3.0 is the newest version of REI's full-lifecycle grants management product. It provides key upgrades to enhance the user experience, extend its data analytics modules, and offers greater operational efficiencies through improved automated workflows.

REI's GovGrants is a cloud-hosted, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) product that manages the entire grants lifecycle both pre- and post-award for grant makers and grant recipients. GovGrants supports every stage of a grant program, providing an effective and comprehensive management tool for applicants, recipients, program managers, grant managers, and executives. Built on the Salesforce™ platform, GovGrants enables easy integration with various third-party systems including financial management systems and supports competitive, directed, and formula-based funding opportunities. The new version of the product improves upon its extensibility. As an enterprise-level system, GovGrants 3.0 allows for program-specific configuration to meet specific needs without requiring custom code

GovGrants® 3.0 includes several key upgrades such as enhanced user experience capabilities for both the grant maker and recipients thereby shortening the user adoption curve and reducing the need for extensive product training. It also offers better interfaces with third-party systems including Grants.gov and financial management systems to reduce the need for manual data entry and the possiblity of data corruption over time. GovGrants 3.0 provides new and advanced data / predictive analytics that maximize data insight and productivity that grant managers can apply to funding decisions as well as post-award support of grantees. In the coming months, GovGrants 3.0 will also include key artificial intelligence capabilities such as a chatbot for user support, automated grant application scoring, and performance risk management forecasts post-award.

Through these upgrades and the continued innovations, GovGrants® further solidified its status the leading grants management solution for government. So far this year, GovGrants has achieved FedRAMP Compliance as well as The Department of Health and Human Services Grants Quality Service Management Office (QSMO) recommendation for inclusion in its grants marketplace.

"GovGrants® stands out in the market by offering unmatched breadth and depth in an out-of-the-box solution. As the only full end-to-end product recommended by the Grants QSMO, GovGrants can be deployed in weeks as opposed to months or years. That matters to our agency partners. They are able to see value faster and at a lower total cost of ownership. With over 30 years of experience in grants management, we are proud to continually evolve and deliver innovative solutions to support federal government missions. GovGrants 3.0 is only the most recent manifestation of this commitment." stated Wagish Bhartiya, Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems.

About GovGrants

GovGrants is a configurable full life cycle grants management solution built on Salesforce's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. GovGrants® is currently listed on the GSA MAS Information Technology contract, making it available to any federal agency to quickly procure and deploy as a SaaS solution. Fully automated and task-driven, GovGrants meets the broader shift toward configuration-focused, productized solutions that provide a cost-efficient alternative to traditional, custom-built software. It is aligned with the Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF) for Grants Management (GRM) and integrates with a variety of different systems including financial enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, SAM.gov, and Grants.gov. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

