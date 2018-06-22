REI Systems Named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post for the Third Time

The Top Workplaces list is determined based on employee feedback compiled from an online survey distributed by Energage. REI Systems' employees again responded with highly positive feedback, noting their appreciation for the meaningful work they do, the culture of caring, and job flexibility.

REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona said, "The transparent and open employee culture that we have established provides an impactful two-way communications stream between leadership and employees, fostering real conversations around what is important to everyone. This is evident based on the employee results of the survey ranking us higher than many Top Workplaces 2018 benchmarks. We had a 20% higher rating than the benchmark in our employees being well informed of company decisions. Employees also appreciate our investment in professional growth, as shown by our rating in career training opportunities, which also surpassed the benchmark by 20%. In addition, we exceeded benchmarks by nearly 10% in enabling employees' potential and encouraging different points of view. We are proud and thankful to see these efforts recognized by our employees and the Washington Post."

For more information, visit www.reisystems.com/top-workplace.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has developed and sustained decades-long customer relationships by providing innovative IT solutions that ultimately impact millions of peoples' lives. From supporting the infrastructure and software that disburses more than $20B in grants for more than 1,700 federal programs each year to building and sustaining advanced analytics and data visualization platforms supporting the last two U.S. Presidents' Open Data initiatives, our solutions are innovative and key to the infrastructure of our nation. As a missions-first Government technology solutions provider, we specialize in agile software development, CI/CD, DevOps, application modernization, and platform-based solutions. Our 500+ employee-owners pride themselves in delivering meaningful and sustainable results that consistently exceed our customers' expectations.

For more information, visit www.reisystems.com.

Contact

Jeff Myers

Senior Director

jmyers@reisystems.com

571.262.5437

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rei-systems-named-a-top-workplace-by-the-washington-post-for-the-third-time-300670898.html

SOURCE REI Systems

Related Links

http://www.reisystems.com

