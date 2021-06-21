REI Systems Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for the Fifth Time

STERLING, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has been named one of the Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This is the fifth time that REI Systems has earned a spot on this highly respected list. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, employee engagement, and career developments, including pay, benefits, and training.

Employees highlighted REI Systems' flexibility, management transparency and engagement, and professional development as primary reasons REI Systems is a top workplace. When asked to describe what employees appreciated about REI Systems, feedback included, "REI Systems is a people-oriented organization that hires professionals for a career and not just a job," and "REI Systems allows me to be a part of multiple projects that challenge me technically, while still maintaining the work-life balance I seek."

Lisa Chaboudy, Senior Director of People and Culture, quoted, "We are thrilled to win the Washington Post Top Workplace again in 2021. Our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic was to provide an environment where employees felt safe, heard, and clued into decision making. We are especially proud that our flexibility and transparency from management were emphasized and appreciated by our employees."

REI Systems' CEO, Shyam Salona, quoted, "Winning the Washington Post Top Workplaces for the fifth time is a testament to the culture we've built, sustained, and nurtured for more than 30 years. We weathered the storm of COVID and remote work while vigorously hiring and significantly growing the business. I'm very proud of this award and the work my employees do to advance government missions."

REI Systems ranked 13th in the Large Business Category. More than 3,500 companies were invited to participate. REI is looking for talented professionals looking to make an impact. View our open positions here: https://careers-reisystems.icims.com/jobs/search?hashed=-435620597.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Systems Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com

Contact

Lisa Chaboudy

Senior Director of People & Culture

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

Related Links

http://www.reisystems.com

