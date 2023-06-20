REI Systems Recognized for Outstanding Growth Achievement

STERLING, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the federal government, has been named the winner of the prestigious ACG National Capital Growth Award for 2023 Growth Company of the Year. The ACG Corporate Growth Awards recognize exceptional growth and innovation in the business community and celebrate the achievements of companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance and success. REI competed against many rapidly growing government contracting firms, including finalists Agile Defense, ShiftMed, and Steampunk.

The ACG National Capital Growth Awards, organized by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital Chapter, are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the region. The awards program highlights the accomplishments of companies with significant growth, strategic vision, and strong leadership.

REI Systems was selected as a winner in the $75M-250M category for its exceptional growth of 31% per annum over the last three years. REI Systems has more than doubled in size since 2020. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership played a crucial role in securing this distinguished honor.

"We are thrilled to receive the ACG National Capital Growth Award in recognition of our outstanding performance and growth," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO. "This award is a testament to our talented team's hard work and dedication, whose pursuit of excellence has propelled us to new heights. Our growth has been strictly organic to date. I look forward to seeing our future growth as we incorporate the inorganic element into our strategy."

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Contact

[email protected]

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The chapter is part of a vibrant community of 15,000 middle market corporate growth professionals, working and thriving in a variety of roles, markets and industries with a focus on M&A within the middle market.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

SOURCE REI Systems