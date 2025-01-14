REI Systems Secures $3.8M NASA PETS Contract to Drive Innovation

STERLING, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leader in delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions to the federal government for over 35 years, has been awarded a recompete for the NASA Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) Platform Engineering and Technology Services (PETS) contract. It was awarded under the Phase III SBIR authority for a period of 12 months.

The NASA SBIR/STTR Program empowers small businesses, including women- and minority-owned companies, to advance innovative technologies with strong commercialization potential, supporting NASA missions, driving societal benefits, and boosting the U.S. economy.

This $3.8M award builds on REI's long history of supporting NASA's mission and its proven success in delivering federal government's best-in-class, modern software solutions that leverage data analytics, DevSecOps, agile, and customer experience. The PETS contract, initiated 2022, addressed challenges like accessibility, efficiency, and outdated systems to enhance the program's impact.

The SBIR program required a more flexible, scalable, and user-friendly submission process. REI approached the project with a "product mindset" rooted in user research and human-centered design principles. The result was the Proposal Submission and Awards Management System (ProSAMS)—a modern, cloud-based platform built on agile principles and open-source technologies. ProSAMS replaced the legacy Electronic Handbooks (EHB) and became the foundation of the PETS project.

During Phase I of the PETS project, NASA achieved significant milestones, including a nearly 90% improvement in processing time for completing identical business functions, an 88% reduction in non-responsive firm proposals from 2022 to 2023 by automating a previously manual process, and over $1.99 million in annual cost savings for ongoing operations and maintenance, attributed to reduced hosting costs and a streamlined support team.

"REI's work with NASA's SBIR/STTR program is about more than modernizing systems—it's about empowering small businesses to develop technologies that can change lives," said REI Vice President Samidha Manu. "ProSAMS reflects our commitment to creating user-focused solutions that make a measurable impact. We're proud to help NASA connect with innovators and drive breakthroughs that benefit society and the economy."

ProSAMS streamlines NASA SBIR/STTR program administration by efficiently connecting NASA's technology needs with small business solutions. The system enhances R&D portfolio management, supports equitable access and diversity, and delivers exceptional service to awardees while improving performance and reducing costs.

