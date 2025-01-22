REI Systems Secures Position on Navy SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) Contract Vehicle

STERLING, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leader in delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions to the federal government for over 35 years, today announced that the company was awarded a position on the Navy SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) contract vehicle. This achievement underscores REI Systems' commitment to helping our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes and improve citizen services.

SeaPort NxG is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides the Navy with an integrated approach to contracting for essential professional support services. Approximately $5 billion worth of services will be procured annually through orders issued under this contract vehicle, which features a four-year performance period.

REI Systems achieved this position based on its years of successful collaboration with the Department of Defense and its deep IT expertise. The company looks forward to delivering a range of services to federal customers, including software development and program management support.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "We are honored to support the Navy's mission by delivering impactful and efficient services. Our inclusion in the SeaPort NxG contract vehicle reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing federal capabilities and achieving mission success."

REI Systems delivers innovative, reliable technology solutions that advance government missions. For over 30 years, REI has partnered with federal agencies to overcome complex challenges and improve outcomes for millions of citizens. Through its Mindful Modernization™ approach, REI provides application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, data analytics, and advisory services. For more information, visit www.REIsystems.com .

