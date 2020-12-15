REI Systems will deliver GovGrants tool for the State of Washington's School Funding

STERLING, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce a partnership with the state of Washington's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). OSPI oversees public K-12 education in Washington state. Working with 295 school districts and 6 state-tribal education compact schools, OSPI allocates funding and provides the necessary tools, resources, and technical assistance so every student in Washington receives a high-quality public education.

OSPI chose REI Systems to streamline and consolidate its grants management process using GovGrants®. Specifically, OSPI sought to modernize its grants management approach with a comprehensive system that aligned to major federal and state funding sources. GovGrants is a configurable system built on the Salesforce.com cloud technology platform, making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. Perhaps most importantly, GovGrants provides OSPI with accountability mechanisms to ensure funding is sent to the right places while showing the programmatic results from the use of grant monies.

When asked about the partnership with REI, Steve Young, Chief Information Office (CIO) of Washington OSPI, said, "Our previous system was expensive to maintain, not conducive to change, and basically not sustainable. Through our engagement with REI and their Best of Breed grants management system built on the Salesforce platform, we believe we now have a product that will both support current business needs while also providing us the flexibility we need to be more productive and sustainable in the future."

REI Systems Senior Director, Wagish Bhartiya, said "During this time of COVID-19, the education system looks and feels a little different for everyone. We at REI are pleased that we can play a part in creating an efficient system for OSPI and other state agencies, so they can focus more of their time and energy on what matters most, meeting the challenges of delivering high quality education to their students."

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill agency missions. Our customers include healthcare, security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

