REI Systems will provide GovGrants® tool for South Carolina Department of Education

STERLING, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). SCDE oversees K-12 public education in South Carolina, with a mission to provide leadership and support so that all students graduate prepared for success.

Through a competitive process, SCDE awarded a contract to REI Systems to streamline and consolidate its grants management process using GovGrants®. Specifically, SCDE sought to modernize its grants management approach with a comprehensive system that aligned to major federal and state funding sources and had the capabilities to support this initiative plus other support services the agency deems beneficial. GovGrants® is a configurable system built on the Salesforce cloud technology platform, making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. Perhaps most importantly, GovGrants® provides SCDE with accountability mechanisms to ensure funding is sent to the right places while showing the programmatic results from the use of grant monies.

This is REI Systems' fifth customer in the education market, including the state of Washington, the state of Texas, the state of Louisiana, and the state of Utah.

REI Systems Vice President Wagish Bhartiya said, "As the nation continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are honored to support SCDE in creating efficient technology solutions. We hope to help them focus on what matters most: successfully getting students back into classrooms and recouping any lost learning as soon as possible."

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 700 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and nonprofit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com.

