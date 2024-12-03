REI Systems Wins $35.7M Recompete for DoD's Defense Innovation Portal

STERLING, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has been awarded the $35.7M recompete for the Department of Defense's (DoD) Defense SBIR/STTR* Innovation Portal (DSIP) project, further establishing its leadership in delivering cutting-edge technological solutions that help drive innovation to support national defense. This portal was derived from a SBIR program and was awarded under the Phase III SBIR authority.

Over the past five years, REI has modernized the DSIP platform, improving cloud migration and system reliability. These enhancements have created a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly system, allowing over 50,000 small businesses and many DoD components—including the Army, Navy, and Air Force—to collaborate seamlessly and contribute to defense innovations.

Throughout this project, REI leveraged its IT modernization experience with agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This expertise allowed REI to quickly address DSIP's challenges, which included infrastructure limitations, networking complexities, real-time monitoring requirements and the need to scale the portal for increased user capacity.

Key Improvements

REI helped redesign the portal into a cloud-based framework with an intuitive user interface and microservices architecture, which simplifies the application process, making it easier for 16 DoD components to find and support innovative ideas more efficiently.

Innovation : Thanks to a more user-friendly system, small businesses are bringing new ideas without an extra burden on staff or resources.

: Thanks to a more user-friendly system, small businesses are bringing new ideas without an extra burden on staff or resources. Uptime : System uptime now exceeds 99.9%, driving higher user satisfaction.

: System uptime now exceeds 99.9%, driving higher user satisfaction. Accountability : Annual reports are now submitted on time and, with a faster turnaround in reports to Congress, the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) consistently meets deadlines.

: Annual reports are now submitted on time and, with a faster turnaround in reports to Congress, the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) consistently meets deadlines. Security : Migration to a secure cloud infrastructure slashed security risks and unauthorized data exposure while meeting the stringent security standards required by OSD's FedRAMP IL4 Cloud Infrastructure.

: Migration to a secure cloud infrastructure slashed security risks and unauthorized data exposure while meeting the stringent security standards required by OSD's FedRAMP IL4 Cloud Infrastructure. Cost Efficiency: Optimized cloud architecture cut AWS costs by 30%.

"We are honored to continue our work with the DoD on the DSIP project," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "Our team's dedication has driven major advancements in cloud migration and system modernization, empowering the DoD to effectively harness small business innovation. Winning this recompete reflects our success, and we are eager to explore new opportunities, including the integration of artificial intelligence, in the next phase of this partnership."

Over the next five years, REI will continue to innovate and improve the DSIP platform. The company will maintain its high service standards while exploring new, AI-based technologies for enhancing the platform's capabilities, such as intelligent search, risk management, and customer service. This could provide even greater value for the DoD, its components, and the small businesses driving defense innovation.

