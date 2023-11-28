REI Systems Wins DOD Contract to Innovate Insider Threat Detection with Advanced Case Management Solution

News provided by

REI Systems

28 Nov, 2023, 08:05 ET

STERLING, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has been awarded a contract from the Department of Defense (DOD)'s Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) to build a case management service solution on the Salesforce.com platform. This system will offer a more efficient way for DOD staff and the public to report behaviors that may indicate insider threats such as espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks, suicide, or workplace violence.

This contract win is a direct result of REI's proven success with the DOD Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, the NASA SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, the effective rollout of the SBIR.gov platform, as well as the company's vast experience deploying Salesforce for Federal agencies for workflow and case management needs.

"I am tremendously excited about our team supporting DITMAC with this mission-critical endeavor," said REI Systems Chief Growth Officer Wagish Bhartiya. "This contract win reinforces REI's growing footprint in the defense market and bolsters our portfolio of low-code and case management capabilities. The DITMAC mission is core to keeping our country safe from internal threats. There is no higher calling than protecting those who work to protect our everyday citizens."

Under the contract, REI Systems will replace the current manual process for reporting potential insider threats, thereby accelerating alerts and utilizing artificial intelligence to improve predictive warnings. The company is set to develop a new centralized repository, accessible through a dedicated webpage, to enable both DOD personnel and the public to report incidents either anonymously or with their identity disclosed.

This new system is anticipated to simplify the reporting process and draw upon data analysis best practices, allowing for more effective tracking and real-time analysis of threats and incidents. By incorporating a commercial-like digital experience into DITMAC's existing framework, the DOD is poised to make a substantial improvement in its technological approach to insider threat management.

About REI Systems
REI Systems has been a pioneering force in the government IT sector for over three decades, consistently delivering solutions that improve efficiency and expand the reach of federal, state, local, and nonprofit agencies. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, case management systems, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE REI Systems

Also from this source

REI Systems Again Named Contractor of the Year at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

REI Systems Again Named Contractor of the Year at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

REI Systems has won the Contractor of the Year award in the $75 million – $300 million category at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards. This is the...
La Biblioteca del Congreso selecciona a GovGrants® de REI Systems para gestionar su programa de subvenciones

La Biblioteca del Congreso selecciona a GovGrants® de REI Systems para gestionar su programa de subvenciones

REI Systems implementará GovGrants®, su producto de gestión de subvenciones de ciclo de vida completo, en la División de subvenciones de la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.