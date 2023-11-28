REI Systems Wins DOD Contract to Innovate Insider Threat Detection with Advanced Case Management Solution

STERLING, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has been awarded a contract from the Department of Defense (DOD)'s Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) to build a case management service solution on the Salesforce.com platform. This system will offer a more efficient way for DOD staff and the public to report behaviors that may indicate insider threats such as espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks, suicide, or workplace violence.

This contract win is a direct result of REI's proven success with the DOD Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, the NASA SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, the effective rollout of the SBIR.gov platform, as well as the company's vast experience deploying Salesforce for Federal agencies for workflow and case management needs.

"I am tremendously excited about our team supporting DITMAC with this mission-critical endeavor," said REI Systems Chief Growth Officer Wagish Bhartiya. "This contract win reinforces REI's growing footprint in the defense market and bolsters our portfolio of low-code and case management capabilities. The DITMAC mission is core to keeping our country safe from internal threats. There is no higher calling than protecting those who work to protect our everyday citizens."

Under the contract, REI Systems will replace the current manual process for reporting potential insider threats, thereby accelerating alerts and utilizing artificial intelligence to improve predictive warnings. The company is set to develop a new centralized repository, accessible through a dedicated webpage, to enable both DOD personnel and the public to report incidents either anonymously or with their identity disclosed.

This new system is anticipated to simplify the reporting process and draw upon data analysis best practices, allowing for more effective tracking and real-time analysis of threats and incidents. By incorporating a commercial-like digital experience into DITMAC's existing framework, the DOD is poised to make a substantial improvement in its technological approach to insider threat management.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has been a pioneering force in the government IT sector for over three decades, consistently delivering solutions that improve efficiency and expand the reach of federal, state, local, and nonprofit agencies. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, case management systems, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems