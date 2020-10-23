REI Systems wins GSA Task to Operate a Major Acquisition System, beta.SAM.gov, on the Cloud

STERLING, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is proud to announce that it was awarded a task by GSA to provide Development, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for the Integrated Award Environment (IAE) and System for Award Management (SAM). The task order is part of the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

GSA COMET is a five-year IT modernization initiative designed to support the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), which encompasses GSA Global Supply, multiple-award schedules, personal property management, travel, fleet, purchase card, and integrated technology programs.

REI will provide Agile, cloud-native development, testing, transition, and O&M services for FAS. The objective is to modernize the tools FAS needs so that it can more efficiently manage the government-wide acquisition and grant-making processes from solicitation through closeout. "REI's ability to build modern cloud native solutions along with our deep understanding of federal acquisition and grants making process helps us effectively support GSA in modernizing complex and disparate systems under a single shared system, SAM.gov," said Pradeep Krishnanath, REI Systems' Director, Federal Civilian.

Earlier this year, GSA also chose REI Systems to modernize its Personal Property Management System (PPMS) under the COMET BPA.

"For over a decade, REI has successfully partnered with GSA on modernization, technology, and advisory services initiatives. GSA is an intensely innovative agency that persistently focuses on improving processes, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing user experiences. Our work to provide a modern and highly secure platform from which to operate and scale, while retiring costly and risky legacy systems, will improve the government's operating performance and drive down its costs," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill their missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization (SM) approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

