REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches Limited-Edition Liberty & Justice for Apple Flavor for Summer of Celebrations

Inspired by one of America's most beloved flavor profiles, Liberty & Justice for Apple delivers a crisp burst of bright orchard apple balanced with juicy sweetness, subtle tartness and a smooth, refreshing finish. The limited-time offering brings a bold new twist to the energy drink category, where apple remains an underrepresented flavor despite its widespread popularity.

Arriving into the summer celebration of America's 250th, REIGN TBF Liberty & Justice for Apple proudly bears the Stars & Stripes on its iconic helmet logo, to go with its namesake's playful nod to the Pledge of Allegiance.

"With Liberty & Justice for Apple, we wanted to take a classic flavor consumers know and love and reimagine it the REIGN way," said Tim Ryder, REIGN TBF General Manager. "What better time to try something bold yet beloved than America's quarter-millenium birthday?"

Each 16-ounce can contains 300mg of caffeine and just 10 calories, providing the energy and focus needed to power workouts, training sessions, busy schedules and everyday workloads.

The launch also comes on the heels of REIGN TBF's first-ever NIL athlete partnerships with quarterback Keelon Russell and running back Caden Durham. The rising college football stars embody the performance-driven mindset that defines the brand and signal REIGN's continued investment in connecting with the next generation of athletes and consumers.

Liberty & Justice for Apple will be available for a limited time at participating retailers nationwide while supplies last.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel

Blended with 300 mg of caffeine, 0 sugar, BCAAs, CoQ10 and electrolytes, REIGN TBF is designed for your active lifestyle. REIGN TBF is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in seven amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, Watermelon Sour Gummy, White Gummy Bear, REIGNbow Sherbet, Sour Gummy Worm, White Haze, and now Liberty & Justice for Apple. REIGN TBF is available at retailers nationwide. For more information head to Reignbodyfuel.com and follow @Reignbodyfuel on Instagram.

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SOURCE REIGN Total Body Fuel