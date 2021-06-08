Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021

Since its inception, Yadea has made great strides in preserving the environment through its corporate green policies and considers the cost and benefits to the environment in every component of its business, from manufacturing and operations to R&D. Moreover, Yadea has helped tens of millions switch to greener travel: To date, over 50 million Yadea products have been sold worldwide, reducing fuel consumption by 9.07 million tons and CO2 emissions by 31.6 million tons — the equivalent of planting 31.6 billion trees.

"At Yadea, we are focused on building a truly green enterprise with sustainable development at its core using clean production and green technology. Clean production enables us to ration resources across all industrial production activities to reduce the risks to humans and the environment. Furthermore, our investments in green technology bring benefits to our customers and enhance our competitive advantage without sacrificing the environment," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Yadea currently has eight production bases around the world, all of which harness green production to manufacture green technologies and boast some of the most automated high-end production lines, management systems, and advanced QC technologies in the industry.

The Tianjin base has 14 modern production lines delivering an annual capacity of 5 million units for domestic and global markets, with plans to add an additional 600 acres in 2021. This base implements the likes of the TMS intelligent logistics system to achieve precise integrated transportation planning, optimization and execution.

Yadea champions a clean production strategy that uses technology to reduce pollutant discharge, consumption and emissions. Its independently developed graphene battery — a major game-changer in electric vehicle battery technology — has a life cycle of over 1,000 recharges, can be fast-charged to 80% in one hour and increases vehicle range by up to 10%.

For customers, the company puts the needs of its customers and the planet at the forefront of all its marketing and sales activities, from setting up green pricing strategies to promoting eco-friendly actions across its marketing channels and providing services geared towards environmental conservation.

In 2019, Yadea spearheaded China's first lead-acid battery recycling alliance and established a standardized, efficient process for recycling lead-acid batteries from electric two-wheelers.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly hot topic for consumers and governments, Yadea will continue to do its part to imagine a brighter future. With green production, technologies, and marketing initiatives, Yadea truly is powering the "Era of Green" with its revolutionary two-wheel electric vehicles.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

