Reimagine Resilience with Commvault and Clumio, a Commvault Company, at AWS re:Invent

Cyber resilience solutions for cloud-first enterprises showcased at booths #722 and #513

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, is thrilled to unveil its presence at AWS re:Invent, running December 2-6. Following Commvault's recent acquisition of AWS data protection company Clumio, there will be two booths at this year's show (Commvault: #722 and Clumio, a Commvault Company: #513). Executives from Commvault and the newly acquired Clumio will also be hosting speaking sessions to unveil the latest innovations and best practices in cyber resilience.

Here are some of the key Commvault activities that will be happening during the week:

Wed, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm PST | Venetian Expo Hall B Theater 1 – STG102-S "Data resilience at scale with Amazon S3 Versioning & Clumio"

As more and more enterprises are relying on Amazon S3 storage for cloud-native applications, including massive AI and ML datasets, building application resilience at the data layer has never been more critical. Listen in as Commvault discusses the challenges associated with managing and recovering massive volumes of Amazon S3 objects across workloads, buckets, prefixes, and versions. And, get a front row seat as former Clumio co-founder and current Commvault CTO – Cloud Native, Woon Jung, unveils "must-see" announcements tied to Amazon S3 that attendees won't want to miss. Click here to learn more.

Thurs, Dec 5 at 12:30 pm PST | MGM Grand, Level 3, Chairmans 366 – SEC225-S "Best practices for cyber readiness, recovery, and rebuild"

Enterprises may not be able to avoid a cyberattack, but they can be prepared to recover quickly when it happens. Join Commvault's product management team as they share the critical steps for protecting, recovering, and rebuilding cloud-native workloads on AWS. Plus, walk away with an actionable plan focused on automated testing, streamlined discovery, and accelerated rebuild capabilities. Click here to learn more.

Tues, Dec 3 – Thurs, Dec 5 | Commvault Booth #722

From readiness and recovery to rebuilding and rewinding, Commvault enables AWS customers to fortify their cyber resilience strategies with unique solutions like Cleanroom™ Recovery, Air Gap Protect, and Cloud Rewind™. At Booth #722, show attendees will experience life in the Commvault Cleanroom environment – a place for testing, forensic analysis, and keeping data safe.

Tues, Dec 3 – Thurs, Dec 5 | Clumio, a Commvault Company, Booth #513

Turning back time is the name of the game at Booth #513, where show attendees will get to experience Commvault's newest solutions for cloud-native resilience, accelerating the recovery and rebuild of mission critical cloud apps and AI workloads in AWS. These new offerings provide serverless protection of AWS services for greater efficiency and effortless scalability.

More Details

So, here's what's in store – engaging demos, brand-new solutions, and cool prizes await at Commvault Booth #722 and Clumio, a Commvault Company, Booth #513. Commvault and former Clumio senior leadership will also be in attendance, so book a meeting now and hold on tight for AWS re:Invent 2024.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

