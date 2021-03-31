Reimagined League Website and Launch Of “Our Soccer” Campaign Signal MLS is Back in 2021

"The launch of our innovative transformation of MLSsoccer.com and the reveal of the style, tone and imagery of the 'Our Soccer' campaign for 2021 are the ultimate signals that Major League Soccer is ready to produce another unforgettable season for the fans," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Media.

The League's new website completely reimagines the fan experience. One of the first global soccer leagues to adapt cutting-edge functionality, MLS has always been a step ahead in providing the best digital platforms.

The all new MLSsoccer.com features a shape-shifting homepage, flexible content platform and enhanced match-day experience. On gamedays, the brand-new MLS Match Center will allow fans to follow the action from around the League with new visualizations, and comprehensive data that has never been accessible to fans. While fans will continue to have a chance to showcase their knowledge of MLS and to compete for weekly prizes through "Predict 6," MLS' weekly free-to-play prediction game on MLSsoccer.com and the League's award-winning app.

Just as important as the leading technology throughout the website, MLS Soccer's engaging fan programming, including "Extratime" and the all-female-led show "The Call Up," features a range of talent reflecting the diversity of the league and the sport. Among those appearing in programs or authoring regular columns this season are former players Charlie Davies, Steve Zakuani, Michael Lahoud, and Calen Carr, along with Susannah Collins, Jillian Sakovits, Matt Doyle, David Gass and Andrew Wiebe. The increased roster of talent on the website represents the most former players in its history with a combined nearly 30 seasons in the League and numerous international and World Cup appearances.

As continued effort to expanding our MLS content offering within our operated platforms among diverse audiences, MLS Media's Spanish-language content division, MLS Español, will continue delivering the best content experience in-culture and in-language to the diverse Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and Latin America. From real time coverage of 460+ game on @MLSes social media platforms, the flagship content series such as 'Minuto MLS', 'Perfiles', to the debut of fan-focused series 'Tribuna' and 'Culturas', MLS Español will be offering in-depth storytelling of our players and clubs through their operated platforms: Website, Twitter and Instagram.

To signal MLS' return and unify the soccer community, the popular "Our Soccer" campaign will kick off the 2021 season with "Ready for It," a spot capturing the one-of-a-kind spirit of MLS on and off the field. "Ready for It" highlights what it is like being a fan today, the League's star players, exhilarating moments, culture of inclusivity, and diverse fan base that make MLS the League that will inspire in 2021. The spot showcases the tremendous optimism for the league and sport as players get back on the pitch to kick off the League's 26th season.

Reflecting MLS' multicultural fan base, the broadcast spots have been produced in English, Spanish, and French Canadian. The campaign will run on MLS partner networks including ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports, on regional sports networks and across international broadcast partner platforms, as well as on the league's digital channels.

The "Our Soccer" brand campaign, produced by THE FADER and Cornerstone, MLS' creative agency of record, debuted in 2018 with Atlanta-based rapper and Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz and singer, songwriter, producer, and LA Galaxy fan Miguel. The sport in 2019 was fronted by the multi-platinum Latin music superstar Prince Royce. The League's 25th Season campaign featured Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who is also the co-owner of Austin FC, and depicted the story of the League in "25 Years in 25 Seconds."

The new MLSsoccer.com is the first manifestation of the previously announced MLS Deltatre relationship.

