Reimagining the Remodel: Furniture Row Celebrates Grand Reopening in Billings, MT

BILLINGS, Mont., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is thrilled to announce the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Billings! Situated at 8108 S Frontage Rd., this beloved furniture store has undergone intensive renovations and is now primed to provide the Billings community with an enjoyable and efficient shopping experience.

The primary objective of the remodel was to modify the store's layout to improve the customer's experience and to give the interior a more spacious, appealing, and innovative feel. To achieve this, the Denver Mattress section was relocated from the center of the building to a dedicated end wing with an expanded showroom. Next, the Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections were arranged adjacent to one another to offer customers a comprehensive view of the store's furniture offerings from any vantage point, making it easier to shop.

In light of the new layout, the design team took the initiative to restyle the interior with a fresh look, featuring state-of-the-art LED lighting fixtures, new flooring, and a modern color palette. To complete the renovation, various feature showcase areas were incorporated throughout the store to better highlight featured and trending products, and an impressive mural from a local artist was added to the exterior.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with our remodeled Furniture Row store in Billings," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row, when asked about the project. "Our team has worked tirelessly to reimagine the space, ensuring that every corner reflects our commitment to exceptional quality and style. When you walk through the new layout, from the Living section to the Bedroom section, every part is thoughtfully curated to inspire creativity and help customers envision their dream spaces. We're excited to unveil the new look and provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience."

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

