Reinig Insurance Solutions Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Reinig Insurance Solutions ("Reinig") of Lakewood, Colorado on July 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Reinig Insurance Solutions specializes in providing property and casualty ("P&C") products and services to the health and fitness industry.

"Today's business climate is extremely challenging…especially for the health club industry," says Ken Reinig, President, Reinig Insurance Solutions. "The Reinig team is knowledgeable of the specific liability issues associated with gym ownership and employee safety training, and we can provide the right insurance solutions to our clients. We are pleased to join World and expand the products and services we provide."

"I would like to welcome Ken and the Reinig team to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This acquisition expands World's presence into the state of Colorado. Reinig is well versed in the gym and fitness sector and will add to our existing product offerings."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

