Reins and Nexstar Network partner to help home service businesses retain key employees

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins, a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses through modern equity solutions, partners with Nexstar Network to offer its creative employee retention solutions to Nexstar's home service members throughout the United States.

"It is important to Nexstar that we bring the most relevant industry leaders to their awareness," said Julian Scadden, president and CEO of Nexstar Network. "Reins offers options that will help our members honor the key contributing employees that are integral to the success of the business."

The partnership will allow Nexstar's more than 1,000 members access to Reins' custom equity incentives programs, including the unique Modern Agreement for Rewards & Equity (MARE).

Reins' personalized plans and advanced software empower small to mid-sized business owners to give employees a stake in the business through employer-like benefits or profit-sharing initiatives. MARE incentivizes key employees and paves the way for smooth succession planning. Offering a stake in the company's success can cause key employees to be deeply invested in the long-term growth of the company.

"Partnering with Nexstar Network is a no-brainer given their extensive track record educating contractors about best business practices," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "The partnership allows us to reach more small and independent businesses and work with owners who may be struggling to beat their local competition. Strengthening their employee retention rates will be crucial for their success."

For more information about Reins and the MARE program, visit https://www.myreins.com.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers small and independent businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the long-term success of the business. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help small businesses remain productive and growing. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and regularly monitored for legislative and regulatory changes. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute the documents within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit https://myreins.com/.

About Nexstar Network

Minnesota-based Nexstar Network was founded as a member-owned company in 1992 to help owners of PCHE home service businesses discover their own success through education and sharing. With more than 1,000 members and 130 employees, Nexstar Network offers professional coaching, expert training, and valuable resources to help the world's best tradespeople become the world's best businesspeople. Learn more at www.NexstarNetwork.com and join the Nexstar professional community on LinkedIn.

