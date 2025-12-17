Reins celebrates helping contractors administer more than $25 million in alternative equity throughout 2025

The phantom stock innovator's momentum highlights improvements to contractor growth, talent retention and exit planning

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins , a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, announces a milestone year of growth and customer momentum, highlighted by more than $25 million in alt equity shared with employees across its client base.

Reins helps independent contracting companies recruit, retain and engage top talent by incentivizing performance and longevity, while also helping owners build long-term enterprise value ahead of a future exit or sale. Over the course of 2025, Reins demonstrated a streamlined program design and implementation approach, bringing the timeline for clients to finalize an incentive program down to just a few weeks, helping businesses move faster from interest to impact.

"Our aim has always been to give privately owned businesses a practical way to share upside with their employees, without diluting control of the company," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "Crossing $25 million shared with employees proves that our alternative equity system is easy-to-use and adds real value to our clients."

Reins also marked another key validation point in 2025: three Reins clients successfully negotiated sales of their businesses, demonstrating how well-structured incentive programs can strengthen operational continuity, improve workforce stability and enhance value before an exit or acquisition.

"Smart incentive design can accomplish multiple goals, energizing teams today while positioning the business for tomorrow," Buttenham said. "Whether an owner is focused on growth or on succession planning, we're building tools that help them make progress quickly and confidently."

For more information about Reins, visit https://www.myreins.com .

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit https://myreins.com/ .

