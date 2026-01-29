Reins brings Blue Collar Keys media platform to industry trade shows

The popular social media brand will spotlight key employees in the skilled trades at EPIC2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins , a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, is bringing Blue Collar Keys , the popular YouTube and social media platform celebrating career-level skilled trade professionals, to major industry trade shows. Following a successful appearance at World of Concrete, Blue Collar Keys will next appear at EPIC2026 , taking place February 12–13 at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. Conference attendees are invited to look for the Blue Collar Keys team on the floor at EPIC2026.

The real stories behind the trades

Created by the team behind Reins, Blue Collar Keys puts the spotlight where it belongs: on the key employees powering the skilled trades. The platform is known for producing sometimes humorous, always authentic content that honors the hands building America while giving workers a chance to share their voice.

At EPIC2026, attendees can expect to see the Blue Collar Keys crew engaging with industry professionals, filming interviews and creating social media content that highlights real stories from the trades.

"We created Blue Collar Keys not only to champion key workers at home service companies, but also to collect some of their stories and insights from the jobsite," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "The platform exists to celebrate those men and women with humor and respect, and trade shows are the perfect place to do that."

An EPIC experience

In addition to connecting with Blue Collar Keys, EPIC attendees can meet with the Reins team to learn more about alternative equity solutions designed for skilled trade companies seeking new approaches to employee motivation and retention.

EPIC is one of the premier conferences for contractors, providing a unique combination of education, entertainment and networking opportunities. This year's conference will feature keynotes from noted speakers like James Clear, bestselling author of "Atomic Habits," and Lori Greiner, entrepreneur and personality from TV's "Shark Tank."

For more information about Blue Collar Keys, visit bluecollarkeys.com .

For more information about Reins, visit myreins.com .

For more information about EPIC2026, visit EPIC2026.com .

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit https://myreins.com/ .

