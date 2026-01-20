Reins co-founder Chris Buttenham to present at WWETT 2026, sharing proven strategies to reduce employee turnover

The phantom stock innovator will address the world's largest gathering of wastewater professionals

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins, a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, announces that its co-founder, Chris Buttenham, will present at the 2026 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show (WWETT), the world's largest annual wastewater industry event.

An Industry-Leading Conference

The WWETT Show will be held Feb. 16-19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, with the Expo Hall open Feb. 17-19. The conference is expected to draw more than 13,500 industry professionals and 550 leading suppliers, who will showcase their products and solutions across 300,000 square feet of exhibitor space.

Breaking the Cycle

Buttenham's session, "Breaking the Cycle: How to Reduce Employee Turnover," will be held Monday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The presentation will address one of the most pressing challenges facing the skilled trades today: how to retain top employees amidst an ongoing labor shortage.

"For many smaller contractors, the fear of losing top talents is acute; thankfully, it's also preventable," said Buttenham. "Employers can cultivate loyalty, and honor retention, with a more imaginative approach to employee equity."

Practical Approaches to Alternative Equity

During his WWETT session, Buttenham will share practical strategies companies can implement to keep employees engaged, invested and aligned with long-term business goals. His presentation will explain how contractors can compete for talent without relying solely on higher wages, especially when competing with larger, PE-backed firms.

"Wastewater contractors know that their employees are their most valuable assets, and the last thing they want is to see their teams subject to endless churn," said Buttenham. "Providing top performers with a stake in the company can incentivize loyalty, without diluting control."

For more information about Reins, visit myreins.com.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes.

