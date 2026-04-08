Reinvent Telecom Introduces MyCloud AI Receptionist to Help Partners Automate Customer Interactions & Capture Every Call Opportunity

White-Label Virtual Receptionist Solution Empowers Reseller Partners to Deliver Intelligent Call Handling, Improve Customer Experience & Unlock New Recurring Revenue Streams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a private-label platform provider empowering partners with cloud communications and technology solutions, announced today the release of MyCloud AI Receptionist, a cloud-based, always-on virtual receptionist designed to ensure every inbound business call is answered instantly and consistently, to its community of reseller partners. MyCloud AI Receptionist is built to help reseller partners improve their clients' customer experience, streamline business customer operations and add a new recurring revenue stream.

Made for today's always-on business environment, Reinvent's MyCloud AI Receptionist enables partners to offer their clients a professional, 24/7 virtual front desk that can greet callers, route inquiries, capture messages, and handle common questions, all without requiring human intervention.

"Businesses can't afford to miss calls or deliver inconsistent customer experiences," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "MyCloud AI Receptionist gives our partners a powerful, easy-to-deploy solution that helps their customers stay responsive, efficient and professional at all times, while also creating new revenue opportunities for the partner."

Reinvent's MyCloud AI Receptionist is purpose-built for small and mid-sized businesses that need reliable, scalable call handling without increasing staffing costs. The solution ensures that every customer interaction is handled promptly and professionally, whether during peak hours or after hours. Key benefits Reinvent resellers can expect from MyCloud AI Receptionist include:

Automate Clients' First Impressions - Ensure every caller for your clients is greeted professionally and guided to the right outcome, whether that's routing, message capture or next steps.

Ensure every caller for your clients is greeted professionally and guided to the right outcome, whether that's routing, message capture or next steps. Capture Every Client Call Opportunity - Enable your clients to capture leads, service requests and inquiries even after hours or during peak call times.

Enable your clients to capture leads, service requests and inquiries even after hours or during peak call times. Reduce Client Operational Burden - Free up your clients' staff by automating routine interactions like FAQs, call routing and message-taking.

Free up your clients' staff by automating routine interactions like FAQs, call routing and message-taking. Adapt to Any Business - Support a wide range of use cases across industries including healthcare, real estate and other small businesses.

Support a wide range of use cases across industries including healthcare, real estate and other small businesses. Seamlessly Fit Your Portfolio - Complement existing services like UCaaS, CCaaS, SMS/MMS messaging and connectivity with AI-driven automation.

Complement existing services like UCaaS, CCaaS, SMS/MMS messaging and connectivity with AI-driven automation. Easy to Deploy & Scale - Launch quickly and expand across your customer base without a heavy lift or infrastructure investment.

As part of Reinvent's white-label portfolio, MyCloud AI Receptionist is tailored specifically for reseller partners. The solution can be fully branded, enabling partners to position it as their own offering while strengthening customer relationships and increasing recurring revenue.

"With MyCloud AI Receptionist, our partners are delivering tangible operational improvements for their clients," said Gabriel Marcos, Head of Product at Reinvent Telecom. "It's a high-value addition to their portfolio that solves real business challenges and works on top of any phone platform and existing numbers, including ours. Our proprietary implementation process ensures that partners and customers have a product they can trust and get up-and-running quickly, eliminating typical trial-and-error risks of other solutions. The launch of MyCloud AI Receptionist reinforces Reinvent's commitment to delivering innovative, partner-first solutions that leverage automation and artificial intelligence to drive concrete business outcomes."

Key business outcomes partners can expect to realize for businesses through MyCloud AI Receptionist include:

Eliminate Missed Calls – Ensure every customer call is answered instantly, day or night.

– Ensure every customer call is answered instantly, day or night. Reduce Hold Times – Handle multiple calls simultaneously without queues or delays, improving customer satisfaction.

– Handle multiple calls simultaneously without queues or delays, improving customer satisfaction. Deliver Consistent Information – Provide accurate, reliable answers to common questions every time with no variability.

– Provide accurate, reliable answers to common questions every time with no variability. Work With Your Existing Systems – Deploy easily alongside virtually any phone service or tech stack with no disruption required.

– Deploy easily alongside virtually any phone service or tech stack with no disruption required. Support Every Customer – Offer multilingual conversations for inclusive, accessible communication.

Reinvent's MyCloud AI Receptionist solution is available now through Reinvent's Partner Programs. For more information about the new solution, meet Reinvent's channel team at the 2026 Robin Robins IT Sales & Marketing Bootcamp, April 7-9, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. You can also visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, is redefining what it means to be a technology company in the communications space. Through its private-label and co-branded platforms, Reinvent empowers partners to deliver next-generation cloud and AI-enabled communications services that drive business transformation.

By combining reliable cloud architecture with forward-looking AI innovation, Reinvent is helping its partners scale faster, operate smarter, and build sustainable recurring revenue while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

Reinvent's partner ecosystem delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, SIP trunking, and emerging AI-powered tools for collaboration and customer engagement. Each solution is built on proven, secure infrastructure and backed by Saddleback Communications, an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and wholly owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com.

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom