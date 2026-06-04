Reinvent Telecom Launches MyCloud Managed Security to Help Partners Expand into High-Growth Cybersecurity Services

Fully Managed Security Solution Enables Resellers to Deliver 24/7 Threat Protection, Reduce Customer Risk & Access New Recurring Revenue Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a private-label platform provider empowering partners with cloud communications and technology solutions, announced today the release of MyCloud Managed Security a comprehensive, partner-focused cybersecurity solution designed to help MSPs, VARs and resellers deliver enterprise-grade protection to their customers, without the need to build or manage their own security infrastructure.

As demand for managed cybersecurity services continues to surge, partners are increasingly being asked to provide more than connectivity and cloud, they're expected to deliver end-to-end security solutions. MyCloud Managed Security empowers partners to meet that demand with a fully managed, turnkey offering backed by a dedicated security operations center (SOC).

"With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, security has become a critical conversation for every customer," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "MyCloud Managed Security gives our partners a powerful way to lead that conversation, offering advanced protection, expert support and a scalable path to recurring revenue."

MyCloud Managed Security combines Guided Vulnerability Management and Managed XDR (MXDR) to deliver continuous protection across businesses' endpoints, network and cloud environments. With 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection and expert-led response, Reinvent helps partners identify risks early, stop threats fast and keep their customers compliant.

Resellers of MyCloud Managed Security enable their business customers to:

Detect Threats Before They Escalate: Continuous monitoring identifies suspicious activity in real time across a businesses' entire environment.

Continuous monitoring identifies suspicious activity in real time across a businesses' entire environment. Prioritize and Fix Vulnerabilities Faster: Know what to fix first with expert-guided remediation and automated patching options.

Know what to fix first with expert-guided remediation and automated patching options. Protect Remote & Hybrid Workforces: Secure endpoints, VPNs and user activity, no matter where employees work.

Secure endpoints, VPNs and user activity, no matter where employees work. Eliminate Blind Spots & Shadow IT: Discover unmanaged assets and hidden risks before attackers do.

Discover unmanaged assets and hidden risks before attackers do. Simplify Compliance Requirements: Stay audit-ready for HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2 and more with built-in reporting and documentation.

MyCloud Managed Security includes set of integrated capabilities designed to simplify delivery while maximizing protection, including:

24/7 Continuous Monitoring: Get always-on protection from a dedicated Security Operations Center.

Get always-on protection from a dedicated Security Operations Center. Threat Detection & Response: Identify and contain threats quickly with real-time alerts and action.

Identify and contain threats quickly with real-time alerts and action. Asset Discovery & Inventory: Continuously discover and catalog all devices and assets to eliminate blind spots and shadow IT risks.

Continuously discover and catalog all devices and assets to eliminate blind spots and shadow IT risks. Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): Gain deep visibility into endpoint activity to detect suspicious behavior and stop threats at the device level.

Gain deep visibility into endpoint activity to detect suspicious behavior and stop threats at the device level. Security Information & Event Management (SIEM): Correlate logs and events across your environment to detect complex threats and gain centralized visibility.

Correlate logs and events across your environment to detect complex threats and gain centralized visibility. Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR): Automate detection and response workflows to reduce manual effort and accelerate incident resolution.

Automate detection and response workflows to reduce manual effort and accelerate incident resolution. Dark Web Monitoring: Continuously scan for exposed credentials and sensitive data to prevent account compromise and unauthorized access.

Continuously scan for exposed credentials and sensitive data to prevent account compromise and unauthorized access. Guided Vulnerability Remediation and Management: Receive expert guidance on what vulnerabilities to fix first and how to effectively remediate them.

Receive expert guidance on what vulnerabilities to fix first and how to effectively remediate them. Compliance Monitoring & Reporting: Support HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2 and other frameworks with continuous monitoring and audit-ready documentation.

Reinvent's MyCloud Managed Security solution is available now through Reinvent's Partner Programs. For more information about the new solution, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/managed-security/. To learn more about Reinvent's partner programs, you can visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent

Reinvent is defining and delivering the technology ecosystem platform resellers and MSPs need to compete, grow and lead in the AI-powered managed services era. Through private-label, co-branded and partner-ready solutions, Reinvent empowers partners to deliver managed cloud communications, contact center, connectivity, security and AI-enabled technology services that drive business transformation.

Built for partners who want to own their customer relationships, protect their margins and build more profitable businesses, Reinvent helps resellers and MSPs turn technology complexity into scalable growth. Reinvent's technology ecosystem platform brings together the solutions, intelligence, unified management and support partners need to expand their portfolios, operate more efficiently and deliver better customer outcomes.

For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com.

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom