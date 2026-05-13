New Portal Brings Customer Accounts, Solution Information, Service Monitoring and Support Workflows Together in a Digital Command Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a private-label technology ecosystem platform provider empowering partners with cloud communications and technology solutions, announced today at its national partner summit, Reinvent Connect Live! 2026, the launch of REVIVE, a unified digital command center for partners to manage their Reinvent-powered technology businesses.

Reinvent Telecom Launches REVIVE to Unify Technology Management for Partners

As the operational foundation of Reinvent's technology ecosystem platform, REVIVE gives partners a centralized way to manage customer accounts, access solution information, monitor services and support ongoing customer needs through a single digital command center. REVIVE reduces the complexity of working across disconnected tools, vendors and systems, helping partners streamline operations, improve visibility and scale their technology businesses.

"REVIVE is central to Reinvent's strategy to become the platform that brings the technology ecosystem together for our partners," said Justin Catlett, President and CEO of Reinvent Telecom. "Our partners are expanding beyond traditional communications into a broader set of technology services, and they need one place to manage that complexity. REVIVE gives them a single platform experience that helps them operate more efficiently, deliver more value to their customers and scale more profitably."

REVIVE enables Reinvent partners to manage customer accounts, solution information, service visibility and support workflows connected to their Reinvent ecosystem. Instead of navigating multiple systems, vendor portals, spreadsheets and manual processes, partners can use REVIVE as a unified interface for managing their Reinvent-powered technology businesses.

With REVIVE, Reinvent partners can:

Centralize Customer Management: Manage customer accounts, solution details and service activity through one Reinvent-owned platform.

Manage customer accounts, solution details and service activity through one Reinvent-owned platform. Access Solution Information Faster: Find the information they need to quote, manage and support Reinvent-enabled technologies.

Find the information they need to quote, manage and support Reinvent-enabled technologies. Monitor Services More Easily: Gain visibility into active services, service health and customer solution status from a unified interface.

Gain visibility into active services, service health and customer solution status from a unified interface. Support Customers More Effectively: Track support needs and ongoing service activity with less manual coordination.

Track support needs and ongoing service activity with less manual coordination. Scale Across Reinvent's Technology Ecosystem: Use one platform experience as Reinvent continues to expand its solutions, workflows and partner capabilities.

"REVIVE was built to simplify the way partners engage with Reinvent's expanding technology ecosystem, including cloud communications, contact center, managed security and managed network solutions," said Gabriel Marcos, Head of Product at Reinvent Telecom. "REVIVE brings customer data, solution information, service management and support workflows into a single platform experience, giving partners the visibility and control they need without forcing them to work across disconnected systems."

The launch of REVIVE reflects Reinvent's broader strategy to become the platform that brings together the technology ecosystem and unified management experience for its partners. As partners expand beyond traditional communications into connectivity, security, AI-enabled tools and managed technology services, Reinvent is investing in the infrastructure, workflows and intelligence needed to help them manage that complexity under one platform.

"Partners need more than great technology. They need a way to turn that technology into a scalable, profitable business," said David Ansehl, Head of Growth and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "REVIVE gives partners one place to manage customer needs, identify growth opportunities and strengthen the recurring revenue relationships they are building through Reinvent."

The initial launch of REVIVE lays the foundation for a continuously evolving partner portal. Reinvent plans to expand REVIVE's capabilities over time, adding more tools, workflows, reporting and intelligence to help partners manage a broader range of solutions through a single, consistent experience.

REVIVE is available now to Reinvent partners. For more information about Reinvent's partner programs and technology solutions, visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent

Reinvent is defining and delivering the technology ecosystem platform resellers and MSPs need to compete, grow and lead in the AI-powered managed services era. Through private-label, co-branded and partner-ready solutions, Reinvent empowers partners to deliver managed cloud communications, contact center, connectivity, security and AI-enabled technology services that drive business transformation.

Built for partners who want to own their customer relationships, protect their margins and build more profitable businesses, Reinvent helps resellers and MSPs turn technology complexity into scalable growth. Reinvent's technology ecosystem platform brings together the solutions, intelligence, unified management and support partners need to expand their portfolios, operate more efficiently and deliver better customer outcomes.

For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com.

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom