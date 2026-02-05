Reinventing EMS Education: "All Access with Andy Garcia" to Highlight Axene Continuing Education LLC

An upcoming segment focuses on the intersection of medical expertise and sensory learning to improve outcomes in emergency care.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational series "All Access with Andy Garcia" has announced a collaboration with Axene Continuing Education LLC for an upcoming segment focused on the methodologies of first responder training. Viewers can expect to learn about the structured procedures that allow emergency personnel to stay current with rapidly changing medical guidelines. Set to film later this year at the All Access studio in Boca Raton, the segment documents the high level coordination required to produce education that is both clinically relevant and mentally engaging. By highlighting the progress made in EMS training, the program informs Public Television viewers about the critical bridge between the 911 call and the emergency room. This project emphasizes the importance of high quality education for those who carry the weight of the nation's medical emergencies.

Axene Continuing Education

"With all the advancements in medicine, EMS education must keep pace," said Dr. Axene, Founder & CEO of Axene Continuing Education. "Effective training must be dynamic and engaging to equip first responders in critical, high-pressure moments that save lives."

Contemporary medical education now includes a variety of pathways that address the unique learning needs of those in the field. This segment explores how "podcast style" lectures and expert led discussions are replacing the passive learning models of the past. This shift is supported by data showing that interactive content can lead to significantly higher information retention months after the training is completed. Such retention is vital in a field where a paramedic may need to recognize a rare cardiac pattern or administer a complex drug protocol in a matter of seconds. The program examines the role of sensory activation in the learning process, illustrating how an engaged brain is better equipped to function under the intense pressure of a life saving intervention.

The segment also touches upon the logistical and systemic impacts of first responder wellness on the $4.9 trillion healthcare engine. When education fails to support the provider, the cost is felt across the entire community in the form of increased attrition and degraded patient care. To address these issues, the focus has shifted toward building resilience through a deeper understanding of human physiology, both for the patient and the professional. By providing the tools for better sleep, nutrition, and stress management, organizations can help reverse the cycle of burnout. The program also examines how these educational advancements allow prehospital providers to navigate patient care more effectively, potentially reducing the strain on overcrowded emergency departments. By highlighting these initiatives, the segment provides the Public Television audience with a clear picture of how modern organizations are evolving to protect the people who protect us.

About All Access with Andy Garcia The "All Access with Andy Garcia" program is an educational series hosted by acclaimed actor Andy Garcia. The series features stories from across the globe, focusing on a wide range of topics that highlight the most recent developments in technology, medicine, and social issues. The program is designed to provide viewers with an in depth look at the innovations and individuals shaping the world today. These short form documentaries air on Public Television stations throughout the United States, reaching a diverse audience interested in informative and thought provoking content. For more information, please visit: www.allaccessptv.com

About Axene Continuing Education LLC Axene Continuing Education LLC is a leader in providing innovative and evidence based training for the first responder community. Founded on the principle that high quality education is essential for both patient survival and provider wellness, the organization delivers engaging, podcast style content designed by physicians and field experts. Axene CE focuses on improving information retention and clinical confidence among EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters across the United States. By combining rigorous medical standards with a focus on provider resilience, Axene CE aims to elevate the standard of care in the prehospital environment. To learn more about their mission and educational offerings, visit: www.axenece.com

