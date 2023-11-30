REI's Sid Agarwal Receives Prestigious FORUM IT100 Award

REI Systems

30 Nov, 2023

STERLING, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems Vice President of Health Systems Sid Agarwal has been honored with a FORUM IT100 Award, recognizing his ongoing efforts to advance progress, influence positive outcomes, and contribute to the public sector health community. The FORUM IT100 Award is given to those recognized by their peers for their exemplary role in driving change, challenging the status quo, and actively contributing to community betterment.

Mr. Agarwal heads REI Systems' Health Systems Business Unit, overseeing the execution of all work REI Systems provides to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other health-focused customers.

"Sid's commitment to improving American public health services is reflected in his work and leadership," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "His contributions, ranging from enhancing regulatory lab testing efficiency to promoting advanced, flexible technology, have had a tangible impact on public health.

Notable achievements under Mr. Agarwal's leadership include modernizing FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) lab operations, enhancing consumer protection and food safety. The innovative Automated Laboratory Information System (ALIS), developed in less than eight months, has revolutionized data sharing across the FDA, and optimized testing accuracy and efficiency.

Mr. Agarwal's team provided HRSA with crucial data through the Modern Data Analytics Platform (MDAP), helping reduce maternal and infant mortality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sid and his team collaborated with HRSA to rapidly develop a feature within its grants management systems. This allowed the system to be launched just 12 days after the CARES Act became law, and facilitated the distribution of millions of dollars of financial aid to health centers nationwide, aiding patients who were critically in need of care.

"I am deeply honored to receive the FORUM IT100 Award," Sid said. "It's a recognition not just for me but for the entire team at REI whose dedication and innovation drive our success. This award strengthens our resolve to continue making meaningful differences in public health through technology."

About REI Systems
REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

